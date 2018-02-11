Draw Link Group adds Al Furjan 250 roomed three-star hotel to portfolio

Dubai - Al furjan Hotel is a new brand of mid-market lifestyle hotel designed by Draw Link group for Assass Investment, developed to support Dubai’s Tourism Vision 2020 and World Expo 2020.as its located on the new city expansion borders strategically situated between Dubai marina, downtown, al Maktoom airport and the expo 2020 site

Design for the 250 keys hotel have been developed in response to the developer brief and the market needs, that the hotel should draw inspiration from Dubai’s image and its remarkable leaps of achievement – modern, cosmopolitan, smart and cultural.

“We have developed a contemporary urban interior that incorporates urban elements for the bedrooms and public areas, and this three-star business and leisure hotel will embody an international theme known as “urban regeneration” the popular theme combines architectural materials with urban connotations layered with softer materials with an end goal of reaching a setting that is urban, art driven, comfortable and practical” commented Daousser Chennoufi, CEO, DLG.

“The theme runs across the hotel worked within an area such as the room and combining different spaces of the hotel in others. For instance, the pool deck has a Mikonos theme to emulate an escape from the urban environment, and a relaxing place to spend time. "It will include bohemian seating spots, lounge areas, and relaxing sun spots mixed to give an eclectic vibe while providing a respite from the rigors of the business world," stated Chennoufi

DLG will be applying their expert touches to a total of 75,000 sq.ft which will include the public reception and lounge, all-day dining restaurant, spa, pool, and the 250 rooms.

"Further, there is an interactive element to the urban regeneration theme, which is prevalent from Copenhagen to Barcelona to Melbourne," commented Chennoufi. "The guests are invited to engage and interact with the artwork through thematic presentations. The net effect is that the character of the building is on display as guests move through the building," he explained. An example that Chennoufi shared was the very mechanical and engaging design concept for the all-day dining restaurant which will be fitted with rolling pins and lights hung from spinning wheels alongside fresh produce.

Located 30 minutes from Dubai International Airport, 20 minutes from al maktoom airport and next to Dubai marina and Downtown Dubai (the world’s most-visited lifestyle destination), and strategically located next to Dubai Expo 2020 site, Al Furjan hotel Dubai celebrates the vibrancy of modern Dubai, with a unique approach to delivering high quality hospitality experiences that transcend typical value hotel norms. The hotel will be the continuity of Expo 2020 visit experience and showcases new design technologies and materials which is reflecting the Expo 2020 vision, such the 3 D printing which will be used on many elements of the design and fit out as the reception counter ,different kind of seating and multiple usage space component .

The three –star hotel consisting of a basement level, ground floor, seven typical guest floors and dedicated level at the eight floor for the spa and the outdoor pool, completion date planned and expected on the fourth quarter of 2018

About Draw Link Group

Draw Link Group is an international interior design consultancy and fit-out firm specializing in hospitality, F&B outlets, and high-end residential projects. The firm is formed by an experienced team of architects, engineers and project managers. Draw Link offers services from concept creation to fit-out and management support. Recognized with many prestigious international awards, the Draw Link Group portfolio includes, iconic projects such as the InterContinental Dubai Marina Hotel & Hotel Apartments, Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham, Hues Boutique Hotel, Radisson Royal Hotel and Roberto's Restaurant amongst others. Headquartered in Dubai with branch offices in Greece, China, and Tunisia. For more information, please visit http://www.drawlinkgroup.com/

© Press Release 2018