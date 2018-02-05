DowDuPont Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Results

Advertisement

2017 GAAP Net Income from Continuing Operations of $1.7B; Pro Forma Op. EBITDA Up 15% to $16.2B

2017 GAAP Net Sales of $62.5B; Pro Forma Net Sales Grow 12% to $79.5B, with Gains in all Operating Segments and Geographies

Fourth Quarter 2017 Highlights

DowDuPont reported a GAAP loss per share from continuing operations of $0.52. Adjusted earnings1 per share increased 41 percent to $0.83, compared with pro forma adjusted earnings per share in the year-ago period of $0.59. Adjusted earnings per share excludes significant items in the quarter totaling net charges of $1.26 per share, as well as a $0.09 per share charge for DuPont amortization of intangible assets.

Net sales increased 13 percent to $20.1 billion, with gains in all operating segments and geographies, from pro forma net sales of $17.7 billion in the year-ago period. The primary sales growth drivers by division were: Materials Science – Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure (27 percent) and Packaging & Specialty Plastics (17 percent); Specialty Products – Transportation & Advanced Polymers and Nutrition & Biosciences (10 percent each); and Agriculture (5 percent). Regional sales increases were led by Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) (25 percent) and North America (10 percent), with gains in all divisions, led by the Materials Science operating segments.

Volume grew 6 percent on a pro forma basis, with increases in all operating segments and geographies on broad-based, consumer-led and investment-driven demand. Volume gains were led by Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure (13 percent), Packaging & Specialty Plastics (8 percent), Electronics & Imaging (6 percent) and Transportation & Advanced Polymers (5 percent). Regional volume growth was led by EMEA (10 percent) and Asia Pacific (6 percent).

Local price rose 5 percent on a pro forma basis, led by increases in all geographies and double-digit gains in Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure (12 percent) and Performance Materials & Coatings (10 percent).

Operating EBITDA1 increased 24 percent on a pro forma basis to $3.9 billion, driven by volume and price gains, including new capacity additions in the U.S. Gulf Coast and Saudi Arabia; cost synergies; lower pension/OPEB costs2; and higher equity earnings. These gains more than offset higher feedstock costs and startup expenses related to new assets on the U.S. Gulf Coast.

The Company achieved an annual cost synergy run-rate of more than $800 million and more than $200 million of realized savings in the fourth quarter. DowDuPont is announcing today that it is increasing its cost synergy commitment from $3 billion to $3.3 billion.

Cash flow from operations in the quarter was $4.2 billion, driven by increased cash earnings and Agriculture’s seasonal cash inflow, partly offset by contributions to pension plans.

The Company returned nearly $2 billion to shareholders in the quarter through dividends ($0.9 billion) and share repurchases ($1 billion).

Fourth quarter GAAP results include net tax benefits of $1.1 billion (a significant item of $0.46 per share) related to remeasurements and charges as a result of new U.S. tax legislation. The Company expects this new legislation to translate into a 1-2 percentage point reduction in its 2018 tax rate versus previous expectations.

The Company is announcing today that it has updated the timing and sequence of the intended separation of the companies: Materials Science is expected to separate by the end of the first quarter of 2019, and Agriculture and Specialty Products are expected to separate by June 1, 2019.

CEO Quote

“Our fourth quarter operating results continued the strong performance that we delivered throughout 2017, as we grew our top and bottom lines by double digits in the quarter and the full year,” said Ed Breen, chief executive officer of DowDuPont. “Our 2017 results reflect robust underlying demand for many of our products, the power of our innovation engine and our leading positions in growing markets. We delivered these results while completing our merger, realigning the business around key end-markets, and achieving more than $800 million in run-rate savings from our cost synergy programs. Based on the progress we’ve made, we are raising our commitment for cost synergies from $3 billion to $3.3 billion, an increase of 10 percent. We also are making significant progress standing up the intended public companies, which we now expect to spin about 14 to 16 months from today.”

2017 Full-Year Highlights

GAAP earnings per share from continuing operations was $0.95. Pro forma adjusted earnings per share increased 22 percent to $3.40 versus the year-ago period. Pro forma adjusted earnings per share excludes significant items totaling net charges of $1.90 per share, as well as a $0.33 per share charge for DuPont amortization of intangible assets.

GAAP net sales increased 30 percent. Pro forma net sales increased to $79.5 billion, up 12 percent versus the year-ago period, with gains in all operating segments and all geographies. Primary sales growth drivers were: Materials Science – Performance Materials & Coatings (37 percent), Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure (17 percent) and Packaging & Specialty Plastics (13 percent); Specialty Products – Transportation & Advanced Polymers (14 percent) and Electronics & Imaging (12 percent); and Agriculture (2 percent). Sales rose double-digits in EMEA (17 percent), Asia Pacific (15 percent) and North America (10 percent). Sales in Latin America grew 5 percent.

Pro forma operating EBITDA increased 15 percent to $16.2 billion, driven by volume and price gains, including new capacity additions; cost synergies and productivity actions; higher equity earnings; lower pension/OPEB costs; and the full-year contribution of silicones. These gains more than offset higher feedstock costs, startup expenses on the U.S. Gulf Coast and the unfavorable impact of hurricanes. Increases were achieved in most operating segments, led by double-digit growth in Performance Materials & Coatings; Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure; Electronics & Imaging; Transportation & Advanced Polymers; and Agriculture.

Less than two weeks following merger close, DowDuPont announced certain targeted portfolio adjustments to the Materials Science and Specialty Products divisions to better align with end-markets and further enhance the competitive advantages of the intended companies.

DowDuPont satisfied key regulatory remedies required of the merger transaction, including: divesting DuPont’s cereal broadleaf herbicides and chewing insecticides portfolios, as well as certain parts of its crop protection R&D pipeline and organization to FMC; divesting Dow’s PRIMACOR™ ethylene acrylic acid copolymers and ionomers business; and divesting a select portion of Dow AgroSciences' corn seed business in Brazil. The Company also closed its acquisition of FMC's Health and Nutrition business.

Outlook

“The trajectory of global economic expansion has gained momentum – driven by robust fundamentals in consumer and business confidence, employment and wage growth and manufacturing and infrastructure investment activity,” said Andrew Liveris, executive chairman of DowDuPont. “In developed economies in particular, such as the United States, Germany, France, Canada and the U.K., we continue to see strong leading indicators of broad-based growth. Furthermore, early signs from the business community point to U.S. tax reform as a catalyst for further domestic capital investments, which will take advantage of enhanced competitiveness and pro-business incentives. Adding to this, the emerging middle class in developing economies, most notably in India and China, but also in Africa and the Middle East, continues to support sustainable growth.

“All of this bodes well for the products and technologies within DowDuPont’s portfolio, which are well positioned to meet growing needs in the Materials Science, Agriculture and Specialty Product sectors. Looking ahead, our levers of value creation are clear: continuing to further unlock the cost and growth synergies of this merger transaction, capitalizing on our early success and achieving the enhanced cost synergy commitment we are announcing today; delivering new products from our in-flight growth investments and powerful innovation pipeline; and quickly standing and separating into three industry-leading companies on the new accelerated timeline we announced today.”

Conference Call

The Company will host a live webcast of its fourth quarter and full-year earnings conference call with investors to discuss its results, business outlook and other matters today at 8:00 a.m. ET. The slide presentation that accompanies the conference call will be posted on the DowDuPont Investor Relations events and presentations page. A replay of the webcast will also be available on the investor events and presentations page of www.dow-dupont.com .

About DowDuPont™

DowDuPont (NYSE: DWDP) is a holding company comprised of The Dow Chemical Company and DuPont with the intent to form strong, independent, publicly traded companies in agriculture, materials science and specialty products sectors that will lead their respective industries through productive, science-based innovation to meet the needs of customers and help solve global challenges. For more information, please visit us at www.dow-dupont.com.

Cautionary Statement About Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business and financial performance and financial condition, and often contain words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “seek,” “see,” “will,” “would,” “target,” similar expressions, and variations or negatives of these words.

On December 11, 2015, The Dow Chemical Company (“Dow”) and E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (“DuPont”) announced entry into an Agreement and Plan of Merger, as amended on March 31, 2017, (the “Merger Agreement”) under which the companies would combine in an all-stock merger of equals transaction (the “Merger”). Effective August 31, 2017, the Merger was completed and each of Dow and DuPont became subsidiaries of DowDuPont Inc. (“DowDuPont” or the “Company”).

Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to varying degrees, uncertain, including the intended separation, subject to approval of the Company’s board of directors, of DowDuPont’s agriculture, materials science and specialty products businesses in one or more tax efficient transactions on anticipated terms (the “Intended Business Separations”). Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are based on certain assumptions and expectations of future events which may not be realized. Forward-looking statements also involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. Some of the important factors that could cause DowDuPont’s, Dow’s or DuPont’s actual results to differ materially from those projected in any such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (i) costs to achieve and achieving the successful integration of the respective agriculture, materials science and specialty products businesses of Dow and DuPont, anticipated tax treatment, unforeseen liabilities, future capital expenditures, revenues, expenses, earnings, productivity actions, economic performance, indebtedness, financial condition, losses, future prospects, business and management strategies for the management, expansion and growth of the combined operations; (ii) costs to achieve and achievement of the anticipated synergies by the combined agriculture, materials science and specialty products businesses; (iii) risks associated with the Intended Business Separations, including conditions which could delay, prevent or otherwise adversely affect the proposed transactions, including possible issues or delays in obtaining required regulatory approvals or clearances related to the Intended Business Separations, associated cost, disruptions in the financial markets or other potential barriers; (iv) disruptions or business uncertainty, including from the Intended Business Separations, could adversely impact DowDuPont’s business (either directly or as conducted by and through Dow or DuPont), or financial performance and its ability to retain and hire key personnel; (v) uncertainty as to the long-term value of DowDuPont common stock; and (vi) risks to DowDuPont’s, DuPont’s and Dow’s business, operations and results of operations from: the availability of and fluctuations in the cost of energy and feedstocks; balance of supply and demand and impact of balance on prices; failure to develop and market new products and optimally manage product life cycles; ability, cost and impact on business operations, including the supply chain, of responding to changes in market acceptance, rules, regulations and policies and failure to respond to such changes; outcome of significant litigation, environmental matters and other commitments and contingencies; failure to appropriately manage process safety and product stewardship issues; global economic and capital markets conditions, including the continued availability of capital and financing, as well as inflation, interest and currency exchange rates; changes in political conditions, business or supply disruptions; security threats, such as acts of sabotage, terrorism or war, natural disasters and weather events and patterns which could result in a significant operational event for the Company, adversely impact demand or production; ability to discover, develop and protect new technologies and to protect and enforce the Company’s intellectual property rights; failure to effectively manage acquisitions, divestitures, alliances, joint ventures and other portfolio changes; unpredictability and severity of catastrophic events, including, but not limited to, acts of terrorism or outbreak of war or hostilities, as well as management’s response to any of the aforementioned factors. These risks are and will be more fully discussed in the current, quarterly and annual reports filed with the U. S. Securities and Exchange Commission by DowDuPont. While the list of factors presented here is, considered representative, no such list should be considered to be a complete statement of all potential risks and uncertainties. Unlisted factors may present significant additional obstacles to the realization of forward-looking statements. Consequences of material differences in results as compared with those anticipated in the forward-looking statements could include, among other things, business disruption, operational problems, financial loss, legal liability to third parties and similar risks, any of which could have a material adverse effect on DowDuPont’s, Dow’s or DuPont’s consolidated financial condition, results of operations, credit rating or liquidity. None of DowDuPont, Dow or DuPont assumes any obligation to publicly provide revisions or updates to any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, should circumstances change, except as otherwise required by securities and other applicable laws.

