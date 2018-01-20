Double award success for axs at Gulf Customer Experience Awards 2018

TECOM’s SMART platform recognized in the Government Services and Contact Centre categories



Dubai, UAE: Axs, TECOM Group’s smart gateway for integrated services, was awarded in the Government Services and Contact Centre categories at the Gulf Customer Experience Awards 2018. The awards, held in partnership with Dubai’s Department of Economic Development, recognise great customer employee experience across multiple categories. This is the first year that axs has entered the awards, as it adds these latest wins to a number of industry accolades achieved in the region in the last two years.



With over 300 submissions from across the region, axs successfully reached the shortlist and presented its latest accomplishments before going on two secure a win in both categories. Key recent achievements include reducing the average processing time from ten minutes to 30 seconds and providing 24/7 online access to its customers. The winners were chosen using pre-determined criteria that scored both the written entry and live presentation.



Dr Ayoub Kazim, Managing Director, axs, said, “I would like to thank our talented and hardworking team, without whom this achievement would not have been possible. We are proud to be the recipients of these prestigious awards, testament to our commitment to delivering an innovative, smart and efficient business community service to our customers across. In line with the vison of our forward-thinking leaders, we strive to continually improve our services to provide a seamless and positive experience to our customers.”





The awards were presented to Dr. Ayoub Kazim, Abdulla Al-Mohaisin, Executive Director of Commercial Operations, Ahmad Al Mheiri, Executive Director of Government Services, representing axs, by Mr. Khalid Ibrahim Abdulrahim AlKassim, the Deputy Director General of Dubai Economy, at the Department of Economic Development at the Awards ceremony, held on 16thJanuary 2018. In 2017, axs was also recognized at the International Business Excellence Awards in the Best Government Services Category.



axs is a smart platform that offers a number of salient benefits to its business partners such as online payment facilities, 24-hour online access and customer support as well as fast processing times. In line with Smart Dubai and Dubai 2021 plan, axs’ fully-integrated approach provides seamless access to over 200 government services, to eliminate bottlenecks and improve the ease of doing business. This consolidation means that businesses can access services by Emirates Post Group, Dubai Customs, Dubai Department of Economic Development, Dubai Health Authority, General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, Emirates Identity Authority and the Ministry of Health, under one roof.





