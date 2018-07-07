Distinguished HEC Paris in Qatar alumni highlight the benefits of Specialized Master's Degree Program

During the special event, held at the HEC Paris Doha campus, in Tornado Tower, members of the world-renowned HEC Paris alumni network interacted with attendees to share their experiences of the bespoke Specialized Master in Strategic Business Unit Management (SBUM) Degree Program.

Doha, Qatar – HEC Paris, one of the world’s leading providers of Executive Education, organized a ‘Meet the Specialized Master Alumni’ event to provide a unique, first-hand insight into the benefits of embarking on a learning journey with HEC Paris in Qatar .

The distinguished alumni shared the opportunities gained from participating in the Specialized Master’s Degree Program and the challenges they faced in managing work and study. Moreover, they explained how their learning journey has enhanced their leadership skills and transformed their careers. The alumni also took attendees through the wide-ranging benefits of the Specialized Master’s Degree Program which gives participants a unique opportunity to learn global best and trend-setting practices.

Alumni members who attended the event included Guillaume Jacquemart, a Telecoms professional, from SBUM Class of 2014; Ibrahim Badredeen, General Manager, DISS, Class of 2016; Noura BuHelaiqa, Founder and Managing Director, Qommunication, Class of 2017; Abdulla Al Kharaz, Leadership Development Analyst, Qatar Petroleum, Class of 2017; Mohammed Al Badr, Head of IT System Development Section, Qatar General Electricity and Water Corporation, Class of 2018; and Sara AlKhelaifi, Head of Cyber Security, Qatar Central Bank, Class of 2017.

“The engaging session provided participants with a platform to connect with our HEC Paris alumni community to gain insight on their experiences and learning journey through the Master’s Degree and beyond. We believe it was a valuable discussion for participants to learn more about what the program entails, and the benefits of it, in order to embark upon a truly transformational journey”, said Ammar Baig, Specialized Master’s Degree Program Advisor.

The revamped Specialized Master’s Degree Program includes the option to follow one of three tracks: General Management, Marketing & Sales, and HR Management. In addition, participants submit a professional thesis which is an in-depth piece of research addressing a practical issue.

Furthermore, HEC Paris in Qatar offers these tracks as standalone executive certificates and they can be taken separately from the degree program. However, should a participant decide to apply for the whole degree program at a later stage, all earned credits from a specific track can be transferred to the degree program.

HEC Paris

Specializing in management education and research, HEC Paris offers a complete and unique range of educational programs for the leaders of tomorrow: Masters programs, Summer School, MBA, PhD, Executive MBA, TRIUM Global Executive MBA, short and custom executive education programs.

Founded in 1881 by the Paris Chamber of Commerce and Industry, HEC Paris is a founding member of the Université Paris-Saclay. It boasts a faculty of 138 full-time professors, more than 4,400 students and over 8,000 managers and executives in training each year.

In 2010, HEC Paris joined Qatar Foundation and brought world-class Executive Education programs and research activity to Doha and the region. By 2011, HEC Paris launched Qatar’s first international EMBA. The HEC Executive MBA (EMBA) is a part-time program that provides executives with a set of fundamental skills to expand their knowledge and leadership capabilities. In addition to the EMBA, HEC Paris provides in Qatar a Specialized Master’s Degree in Strategic Business Unit Management. The institution also offers non-degree management programs for executives, in the form of Executive Short Programs as well as custom-designed programs for individual companies. The programs and research activities of HEC Paris in Qatar build corporate competitiveness within the global economy and are fully aligned with Qatar National Vision 2030 to support the transformation of Qatar into an advanced, competitive and knowledge-based economy. HEC Paris has been ranked one of the world’s leading providers of Executive Education programs for the past eight years. http://www.qatar.exed.hec.edu/

Qatar Foundation

Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development is a private, non-profit organization that serves the people of Qatar by supporting and operating programs in three core mission areas: education, science and research, and community development. The Foundation strives to nurture the future leaders of Qatar. By example and by sharing its experience, the Foundation also contributes to human development nationally, regionally, and internationally. In all of its activities, the Foundation promotes a culture of excellence in Qatar and furthers its role in supporting an innovative and open society that aspires to develop sustainable human capacity, social, and economic prosperity for a knowledge-based economy. http://www.qf.org.qa/

