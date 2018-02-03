Discover the real you with the new Samsung Galaxy A8 and A8+ at zero upfront with du postpaid plans

Dubai, UAE: du from Emirates integrated telecommunication company is providing their postpaid customers with the anticipated Samsung Galaxy devices of 2018, the Samsung Galaxy A8 and A8+ with zero percent upfront. Starting from only 225 /month for 24 months, customers will be able to enjoy an expansive view on the Samsung Galaxy A8 and A8+ with the Infinity Display amongst many fantastic features and stay connected with the value added 6GB of data and 300 flexible minutes.

“At du , we always promise to add life to life by delivering the latest and most innovative products and services to our customers. The Samsung Galaxy A8 and A8+ bring flagship design features that carry greater convenience and usability for du customers to use the smartphone in their individual lifestyles. There has been great excitement around Samsung’s first model in 2018 and we look forward to delighting and surprising customers with our latest postpaid plan,” said Fahad AlHassawi, Deputy CEO of EITC

With the Samsung Galaxy A8 and A8+, du customers will be able to post and share their stunning photos and selfies that are captured in the brightest and clearest ways. With the Live Focus feature, users can adjust the background blur to take the perfect selfie every time. The innovative smartphone device has an infinity display with an immersive 18.5:9 display ratio, providing an even wider cinematic viewing experience when streaming videos or downloading and playing games.

With the Samsung Galaxy A8 and A8+, du customers will have greater convenience with the Always On Display, which allows users to view information at a glance without unlocking their phone. Furthermore, the smartphone has some additional exciting features that du customers can enjoy, including Bixby, IP68 water and dust resistance.

Customers will have to visit any du store or retailer and sign up to take advantage of this special offer before time runs out.

About du

du is a vibrant and multiple award-winning telecommunications service provider serving 9 million individual customers with its mobile, fixedline, broadband internet, and Home services over its 4G LTE network. du also caters to over 100,000 UAE businesses with its vast range of ICT and managed services. Since its launch in 2007, du has many UAE firsts to its credit, including introduction of Pay by the Second® billing system, IPTV and self-service portal.

du is ideally placed to support the realisation of UAE Vision 2021 and transformation of Dubai into a Smart City. du is also the official strategic partner of the Smart Dubai Office and the platform provider for Smart Dubai. Following the successful testing of the Middle East’s first Internet of Things (IoT) network, du is on course to complete deployment of its IoT network in 2016.

Brand Finance ranked du as the 12th most valuable brand in the Middle East in 2016. du previously won the coveted Brand of the year title by Superbrands Middle East in 2013. The company has been recognised with several other awards such as ISO 27001 certification of Managed Security Services and having the distinction of opening UAE’s first LEED Platinum Certified Green Shop. du also has the unique distinction of the first telecom in the world to release Sustainability Report based on GRI-G4 guidelines in 2014. du is also credited with du’s world-class teleport is the largest of its kind in the Middle East and ranked among the top teleports in the world by World teleport Association.

du is 39.5 percent owned by Emirates Investment Authority, 19.75 percent by Mubadala Development Company PJSC, 19.5 percent by Emirates Communications and Technology LLC and the remaining by public shareholders. Listed on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM), the company trades under the name ‘du’.

About Emirates Integrated Telecommunication Company PJSC (EITC)

The Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC) was founded in 2005 as the UAE’s second licensed telecommunications provider. EITC is 39.5 percent owned by Emirates Investment Authority, 19.75 percent by Mubadala Investment Company PJSC, 19.5 percent by Emirates Communications and Technology LLC and the remaining by public shareholders. Listed on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM), the company trades under the name ‘du’.

Saugat Chatterjee

PR Lead (B2B) Commercial

du

Mobile: +971 55 936 7045

Email: saugat.chatterjee@du.ae

