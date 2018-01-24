Director General Al Nuaimi inspects DED - Ajman branches in Al Manama and Masfout

UAE – His Excellency (H.E.) Ali Eissa Al Nuaimi, Director General, Department of Economic Development in Ajman (DED-Ajman), successfully conducted a visit to its branch offices in Al Manama and Masfout. The visits are part of the department’s move to check on how their branches are faring and to provide solutions that can help address the needs of their customers and employees. Al Nuaimi urged employees posted at the two branches to continue in their commitment to provide distinguished services to customers, which serves as a key reflection of a model government office in Ajman and demonstrates the efforts to provide satisfaction and happiness to the public. The Director General was accompanied by Abdullah Naser Al Nuaimi, Assistant Director General for Economic Registration and Control.