Digital Veteran George Smith to Lead Middle East, India and African Region for Digital Transformation Leader Horizontal Integration
MINNEAPOLIS /PRNewswire/ -- After fourteen years of delivering industry-leading digital marketing solutions for North American enterprises, Horizontal Integration (HI) announced further investment in its global presence, with the appointment of George Smith to head their expansion across India, the Middle East and Africa.
Headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, George was most recently managing director for Valtech in London, where he tripled revenue and managed some of the firm's largest UK clients. Smith's thought leadership focuses on the intersection of digital experiences and digital technology platforms, including the Sitecore Experience Platform in which HI has a core specialization.
If you want to say hello to George, drop him an email gsmith@horizontalintegration.com, or stop by for a cup of tea.
Founded in 2003, Horizontal Integration (HI) delivers digital transformation for brands seeking competitive advantage through superior customer experience. HI's global headquarters are in Minneapolis, USA, with additional offices in Dubai, UAE, Bangalore and Vadodara, India, and Denver and Dallas, USA. Learn more: https://horizontalintegration.com/digital-agency
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/545838/Horizontal_Integration_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Horizontal Integration© Press Release 2018
