Dhofar Automotive offers RAM 1500 with prices starting from just OMR 11,990
Muscat: Dhofar Automotive, the official distributor for Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, and RAM Vehicles in Oman, has announced the RAM 1500 I now available from a starting price of just OMR 11,990. This will provide customers with the freedom to experience the Sultanate both on- and off-road behind the wheel of RAM 1500 at an affordable price.
Commenting on the RAM 1500, Rhett Maxwell, the General Manager of Dhofar Automotive said, “RAM 1500 line-up is among the most capable pickup trucks available in the market. It offers the owner a great driving experience with class-leading all terrain capabilities and craftsmanship. It also comes in a variety of different variants that each offers something unique, ensuring that there is always a RAM 1500 to meet the expectations of our varied customer base. Regardless of which one they purchase however, they can always look forward to a great driving experience without having to sacrifice luxury.”
When it comes to safety, the RAM 1500 offers optimum control with its electronic stability control system that automatically analyses steering wheel angle, turning rate, and wheel speed, to determine appropriate brake and throttle action. It is also loaded with several safety and security features as standard. Moreover, RAM 1500 is engineered using high quality materials to ensure the highest standards of protection for the driver and passengers.
For more information on Dhofar Automotive visit www.dhofarautomotive.com or call +968 2452 4530.
-Ends-
About Dhofar Automotive
Established in 2010 as a joint venture between The Zubair Automotive Group and Shanfari Automotive, Dhofar Automotive is an authorised distributor for Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, RAM, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Mopar brands in Oman.
Over the past seven years, Dhofar Automotive has built a strong reputation for its total commitment to deliver innovative and exceptional customer service in both sales and after sales. Continuing to invest heavily on network expansion and facility enhancement, the company today sports six showrooms and nine service stations across the county, placing itself as amongst the strongest dealership networks in the country.
Supported by Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Middle East and backed by the iconic personalities of its eight distinct brands, Dhofar Automotive continues to secure a healthy market share for each brand it represents. The company’s ultimate goal however, has always been to become a trusted lifetime partner for each and every one of its customers.© Press Release 2018
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.