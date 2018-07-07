Dhofar Automotive offers RAM 1500 with prices starting from just OMR 11,990

Muscat: Dhofar Automotive, the official distributor for Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, and RAM Vehicles in Oman, has announced the RAM 1500 I now available from a starting price of just OMR 11,990. This will provide customers with the freedom to experience the Sultanate both on- and off-road behind the wheel of RAM 1500 at an affordable price. Commenting on the RAM 1500, Rhett Maxwell, the General Manager of Dhofar Automotive said, “RAM 1500 line-up is among the most capable pickup trucks available in the market. It offers the owner a great driving experience with class-leading all terrain capabilities and craftsmanship. It also comes in a variety of different variants that each offers something unique, ensuring that there is always a RAM 1500 to meet the expectations of our varied customer base. Regardless of which one they purchase however, they can always look forward to a great driving experience without having to sacrifice luxury.”

With an impressive combination of power and Fuel Saver Technology, the 5.7L HEMI V8 engine is amongst the most powerful in its class. In fact, this HEMI V8 engine provides the 1500 with 395 Horsepower and 556 Nm of torque; more than enough to handle any task given to it by the owner. When it comes to safety, the RAM 1500 offers optimum control with its electronic stability control system that automatically analyses steering wheel angle, turning rate, and wheel speed, to determine appropriate brake and throttle action. It is also loaded with several safety and security features as standard. Moreover, RAM 1500 is engineered using high quality materials to ensure the highest standards of protection for the driver and passengers.

Advertisement