Department of Health Abu Dhabi launches "Mabrouk Ma Yak" Service at private sector hospitals

The Ministry of Interior has previously implemented "Mabrouk Ma Yak" service through the 100-day challenge to complete all official documents of newborns for UAE nationals. It is part of the Government's Accelerators and aims to reduce the client's visits from seven to only one visit, in which all official documents of the newborn are received, including the birth certificate, passport, and Emirates ID card and updating the family book and Population Register.

Abu Dhabi: The Department of Health - Abu Dhabi (DoH), announced the launch of "Mabrouk Ma Yak" service at Danat Al Emarat Hospital for Women & Children, part of the United Eastern Medical Services (UEMedical) in Abu Dhabi, as part of the Department's keenness to expand the implementation of this service in public and private hospitals in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

He stressed on the commitment of the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi to support and facilitate healthcare services and programs in both the public and private sectors to enhance the customers experience and satisfaction. “The service of issuing Birth Certificates at hospitals was launched earlier this year at the private sector,” His Excellency added. “The implementation of "Mabrouk Ma Yak" service will save time and effort on the parents of newborns through obtaining all the necessary documents for the newborn including the birth certificate and passport application, etc. in one visit at the hospital.”

His Excellency Shaikh Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Hamid, Chairman of Department of Health – Abu Dhabi said, “we are proud to launch Mabrouk Ma Yak service in private hospitals in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, who play a vital role in providing advanced health services to patients in compliance with the best international standards.”

Advertisement

From his side, Mr. Mohammed Ali Al Shorafa Al Hammadi, CEO of United Eastern Medical Services (UEMedical) announced that the cost of the service provided for the first 100 newborn babies registered in Mabrouk Ma Yak service are covered by United Eastern Medical Services. “I would like to express our gratitude to the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi for the constructive cooperation and trust, and for selecting Danat Al Emarat Hospital to first launch the service in the private sector. The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi has always been encouraging and supporting the private sector who is a strategic partner in the provision of advanced healthcare services in the Emirate,” Mr. Al Shorafa added.

Mr. Al Shorafa stated, “Danat Al Emarat Hospital has welcomed over 6010 newborns since October 2015, of which 3375 were UAE nationals. The new service will benefit many of our patients. The hospital management has made all the necessary arrangements and preparations in coordination with the concerned departments by completing the electronic link with the governmental authorities to start the implementation of "Mabrouk Ma Yak" service. A specialized team was also hired in the hospital to ensure the speed of delivery of this service for newborns.”

The process of the new service starts with entering the family data from the documents submitted to the hospital in the mother’s file after giving birth, then visiting the office of "Mabrouk Ma Yak" service in the hospital to fill in some information and take a photo for the baby. An SMS message containing an electronic link will then be sent to the parent to complete the request electronically by simple and easy steps. After that, the parent is contacted to collect all documents related to the newborn from the Ministry of Interior, which includes the birth certificate, passport and Emirates ID card, in addition to including the newborn in the population register and the family book.

"Mabrouk Ma Yak" service, which has been implemented in a number of public hospitals and in Danat Al Emarat Hospital as the first private hospital to implement this service, is one of the projects aimed to provide quick and easy services to customers that were launched by the Emirates Program for Excellence in Government Services last year.

This service was developed by the Government Accelerators working team in collaboration with key partners in the federal and local governments in issuing the newborn documents, namely the Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Health, Department of Health Abu Dhabi, Dubai Health Authority, Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Telecommunications Regulatory Authority, Ministry of Finance, Abu Dhabi Systems and Information Center, Smart Dubai, Emirates Post and last but not least Johnson & Johnson.

-Ends-

About DOH

The Department of Health (DoH) is the regulatory body of the Healthcare Sector at the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and ensures excellence in Healthcare for the community by monitoring the health status of the population. DoH defines the strategy for the health system, monitors and analyses the health status of the population and performance of the system. In addition, DoH shapes the regulatory framework for the health system, inspects against regulations, enforce standards, and encourages adoption of world – class best practices and performance targets by all healthcare service providers in the Emirate. DoH also drives programs to increase awareness and adoption of healthy living standards among the residents of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi in addition to regulating scope of services, premiums and reimbursement rates of the health system in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. For more information visit www.haad.ae

For media inquiries:

Mariam Al Marzooqi, Media Specialist, Department of Health – Abu Dhabi

Tel: +971 2 4193 315, email: msalmarzooqi@haad.ae

About United Eastern Medical Services (UEMedical)

United Eastern Medical Services (UEMedical) is the leading privately owned Healthcare Development & Investment Company in Abu Dhabi. Since its inception in 2005, UEMS has continuously raised the standards of medical services in the Emirate with its world-class specialty hospitals and outpatient facilities. By partnering with a number of internationally renowned healthcare providers, UEMedical excels in delivering patient-centric healthcare solutions. Our integrated healthcare network includes our flagship Danat Al Emarat Hospital for Women and Children, 6 specialist HealthPlus clinics and the Moorefield’s Abu Dhabi Eye Hospital. Our vision is coming together to leverage the combined talent and resources of a world class hospital, and a network of specialty clinics to create an integrated healthcare delivery system across Abu Dhabi and the UAE. For more information, please visit www.uems.ae ; www.danatalemarat.ae ; www.hplus.ae , www.moorfields.ae/abudhabi

About Danat Al Emarat Hospital for Women & Children

Danat Al Emarat is a world-class specialty women and children’s hospital located in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. The five-storey hospital covers an area of 45,000 square meters, with 150 beds, offering a comprehensive range of inpatient and outpatient medical services, a full-fledged Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) & Pediatrics Center, Surgery, Obstetrics & Gynecology, Women’s Diagnostics & Breast Imaging, and others, all of which are equipped with the latest technology and highly-qualified staff to provide unmatched patient and family-centered care. Our consultants and primary care physicians work closely together to ensure the entire needs of women and children are addressed in a single convenient location and to the highest standards. Danat Al Emarat is the only private women and children hospital to have a Fetal Medicine Unit along with a full-fledged NICU (Level III) providing care for the most fragile newborns, establishing Danat Al Emarat as a regional referral center for women with high-risk pregnancy. Adopting top international hospitality standards, Danat Al Emarat provides a full range of VIP suites and services to cater to the Abu Dhabi Community combined with leisure and entertainment for the families and guests. Danat Al Emarat is the flagship hospital of the UEMedical Group, Abu Dhabi’s leading Healthcare Development & Investment Company. The hospital was designed by renowned American architectural firm HKS. For more information, please visit www.danatalemarat.ae

For media inquiries, please contact Farah Al Alami, Chief Communications Officer – UEMedical on 0506611428, farah.alami@uems.ae

© Press Release 2018