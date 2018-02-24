Department of Economic Development - Ajman highlights its innovative initiatives during UAE Innovation Month

UAE - The Department of Economic Development - Ajman (DED-Ajman) is continuing its successful participation in UAE Innovation Month, in response to the leadership's directives to celebrate innovation and innovators. As part of their participation, DED-Ajman is highlighting its latest innovations aimed at improving services designed to facilitate a customer’s journey in completing their transactions.

DED-Ajman is showcasing its experience as one of the first economic departments in the country to implement the ‘Smart Document’ initiative, which was developed based on extracting data from the customer and verifying the validity of this data via a scanning program. The ‘Customer Dashboard,’ which is also one of the department’s most innovative initiatives, offering many advantages to investors and customers, such as the validity and status of commercial licenses and the total number of permits.