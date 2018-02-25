Department of Economic Development - Ajman celebrates achievements during 'Employees Annual Forum 2017'
UAE - The Department of Economic Development in Ajman (DED-Ajman) hosted the ‘Employees Annual Forum 2017’ to celebrate another year of achievements towards building a diversified and competitive economy in line with Ajman’s vision of sustainable development. The event honored the employees for their valuable contributions in enhancing the emirate’s business environment through best practices that attract investments which contribute to the growth of the national economy.
His Excellency (H.E.) Ali Eissa Al-Nuaimi, Director General of DED Ajman, commended the employees' commitment to ensure work is implemented in accordance with the core values of transparency, happiness, creativity, innovation and team spirit, and noted on their role as active partners in DED’s leadership, competitiveness and excellence under the guidance of His Highness (H.H.) Sheikh Ahmed bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of DED Ajman. The emirate is being positioned as among the most attractive destinations for local and regional investments in line with the vision of H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Ruler of Ajman, and the directives of H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and member of the UAE Supreme Council.
He added: “We are confident that we are moving forward with the support of our qualified staff and we are committed to providing them with an encouraging environment that could help them achieve professional and personal development as the real assets that drive us to implement the national directions towards transforming Ajman into a diversified green economy based on knowledge and innovation.”
The Annual Employee Forum 2017 highlighted the most significant achievements of DED Ajman, noting the smart transformation in the emirate with the launch of 13 new e-services which was the second phase of the total 50 e-services set to be completed during the first quarter of 2018, which is aimed at make governmental services faster, simpler, easier and more efficient and bring customer happiness.
DED’s achievements also included promoting the economic plan of the UAE by hosting the Emirates Economic Planning Forum – Ajman 2017, ‘Overseeing the Future in Light of New Economic Changes’. DED Ajman also launched the first website to improve consumers’ protection. Among other achievements, the emirate has further improved its government integration and electronic connectivity to increase investment activities, which was attained after the introduction of a new format for licences and commercial permits in line with the Ajman Government’s digital transformation program. DED is building on an ISIC4 system, which enhances electronic communication to facilitate more than 3,700 investors’ activities.
