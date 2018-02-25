 
Department of Economic Development - Ajman celebrates achievements during 'Employees Annual Forum 2017'

Employees recognized for efforts in ensuring excellence in customer service & enhancing business environment

Press Release

UAE - The Department of Economic Development in Ajman (DED-Ajman) hosted the ‘Employees Annual Forum 2017’ to celebrate another year of achievements towards building a diversified and competitive economy in line with Ajman’s vision of sustainable development. The event honored the employees for their valuable contributions in enhancing the emirate’s business environment through best practices that attract investments which contribute to the growth of the national economy. 

His Excellency (H.E.) Ali Eissa Al-Nuaimi, Director General of DED Ajman, commended the employees' commitment to ensure work is implemented in accordance with the core values ​​of transparency, happiness, creativity, innovation and team spirit, and noted on their role as active partners in DED’s leadership, competitiveness and excellence under the guidance of His Highness (H.H.) Sheikh Ahmed bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of DED Ajman. The emirate is being positioned as among the most attractive destinations for local and regional investments in line with the vision of H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Ruler of Ajman, and the directives of H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and member of the UAE Supreme Council.

Al Nuaimi added: “2017 has been an important milestone in terms of customer happiness, smart transformation, government integration and improving the business environment, we paid great attention to developing human capital, adopting new innovations and enhancing corporate performance and the quality of services provided to our investors in Ajman. This is in line with our efforts to attract more foreign direct investments, particularly on industrial investments and raise confidence level in Ajman’s business capabilities.

He added: “We are confident that we are moving forward with the support of our qualified staff and we are committed to providing them with an encouraging environment that could help them achieve professional and personal development as the real assets that drive us to implement the national directions towards transforming Ajman into a diversified green economy based on knowledge and innovation.”

Ahmed Mahmoud Al Hammadi, Assistant Director General for organizational Support, DED Ajman, said: “DED’s achievements came because of the hard work and teamwork of our employees which was based on creativity, innovation and excellence. The event today underscores our commitment to motivating our success-driven employees who are the cornerstones of Ajman Vision 2021 and the key to our success in enhancing our market competitiveness.  We renew our confidence in them that each one can promote DED’s reputation at the local, regional and global level, and make a positive impact in the process of transforming Ajman into a destination and an attractive environment for investment in various development projects.”

The Annual Employee Forum 2017 highlighted the most significant achievements of DED Ajman, noting the smart transformation in the emirate with the launch of 13 new e-services which was the second phase of the total 50 e-services set to be completed during the first quarter of 2018, which is aimed at make governmental services faster, simpler, easier and more efficient and bring customer happiness.

DED’s achievements also included promoting the economic plan of the UAE by hosting the Emirates Economic Planning Forum – Ajman 2017, ‘Overseeing the Future in Light of New Economic Changes’. DED Ajman also launched the first website to improve consumers’ protection.  Among other achievements, the emirate has further improved its government integration and electronic connectivity to increase investment activities, which was attained after the introduction of a new format for licences and commercial permits in line with the Ajman Government’s digital transformation program. DED is building on an ISIC4 system, which enhances electronic communication to facilitate more than 3,700 investors’ activities.  

-Ends- 

