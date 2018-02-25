Department of Economic Development - Ajman celebrates achievements during 'Employees Annual Forum 2017'

UAE - The Department of Economic Development in Ajman (DED-Ajman) hosted the ‘Employees Annual Forum 2017’ to celebrate another year of achievements towards building a diversified and competitive economy in line with Ajman’s vision of sustainable development. The event honored the employees for their valuable contributions in enhancing the emirate’s business environment through best practices that attract investments which contribute to the growth of the national economy. His Excellency (H.E.) Ali Eissa Al-Nuaimi, Director General of DED Ajman, commended the employees' commitment to ensure work is implemented in accordance with the core values ​​of transparency, happiness, creativity, innovation and team spirit, and noted on their role as active partners in DED’s leadership, competitiveness and excellence under the guidance of His Highness (H.H.) Sheikh Ahmed bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of DED Ajman. The emirate is being positioned as among the most attractive destinations for local and regional investments in line with the vision of H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Ruler of Ajman, and the directives of H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and member of the UAE Supreme Council.

Al Nuaimi added: “2017 has been an important milestone in terms of customer happiness, smart transformation, government integration and improving the business environment, we paid great attention to developing human capital, adopting new innovations and enhancing corporate performance and the quality of services provided to our investors in Ajman. This is in line with our efforts to attract more foreign direct investments, particularly on industrial investments and raise confidence level in Ajman’s business capabilities. He added: “We are confident that we are moving forward with the support of our qualified staff and we are committed to providing them with an encouraging environment that could help them achieve professional and personal development as the real assets that drive us to implement the national directions towards transforming Ajman into a diversified green economy based on knowledge and innovation.”

