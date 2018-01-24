Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi organises the first Abu Dhabi Publishing Forum

Abu Dhabi: - The Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi is organising the first edition of the Abu Dhabi Publishing Forum, to be held on 30 and 31 January 2018, under the theme ‘Transformations and Achievements in the Publishing Industry: The Emirati Experience’.

Through its eight sessions, the forum’s speakers and delegates will discuss the most important developments and challenges facing publishing in the UAE in particular, and in the region in general, based on several main themes, including authorship and publishing. The forum will also shed light on the latest developments in the publishing industry, providing an opportunity for the exchange of information and expertise.

The forum, taking place at Manarat Al Saadiyat, will play host to expert Arab and foreign publishers and writers representing institutions and centres from around the world.

The forum also includes two workshops, one of which will discuss the publishing industry, while the second, presented by Dr. Fatema Al Mazrouie, deals specifically with children's literature.

The forum aims to underscore the fact that publishing, writing, and culture in general, are the pillars of building future generations, those who will be responsible for the advancement of society, especially since publishing has previously been based on printed books, newspapers and magazines.

However, in this age of e-books, based on accessibility and speed of development, the forum also looks to proper solutions to keep abreast of the latest developments brought about by advancements in technology, whether positive or negative.

The forum will be attended by HE Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi, HE Saif Saeed Ghobash, Director General of the Department of Culture and Tourism, HE Huda Alkhamis-Kanoo, Founder of the Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation (ADMAF), Dr. Rashid Al Nuaimi, Acting Executive Director of Support Services at the National Media Council, Abdullah Majid Al Ali, Acting Executive Director of the National Library Sector at of Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi, Sultan Al Omaimi, Director of the Arab Poetry Academy at the Cultural Programmes and Heritage Festivals Committee - Abu Dhabi, and Jamal Al Shehhi, Director of Kuttab Publishing and Distribution.

HE Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman at the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi, said:” The Abu Dhabi Publishing Forum brings together brilliant minds to discuss and find solutions or mechanisms that push the publishing industry forward by monitoring the achievements by having an understanding of the transformations that have taken place in the UAE publishing scene, and using this as an experience which can be studied and evaluated. Through this process, we look forward to producing useful and achievable results, from which not only the UAE can benefit, but also the entire region”.

The forum, part of the National Library’s annual initiatives, will also host publishing experts from around the world, including Noor Al Shaikh, a media professional from Bahrain, Pawel Horbaczewski, Owner and Director of inkBOOK and Philip Kennedy, Professor and Founding Director of the NYUAD Institute.

http://tcaabudhabi.ae/en

