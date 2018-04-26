Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi inaugurates the 6th edition of the Abu Dhabi International Translation Conference under the slogan "Scientific Translation and Knowledge Development"

The conference opened with remarks by Abdulla Majed Al Ali, Director of Abu Dhabi International Book Fair, who said: “Translation has never been more important than today, at a time when it can promote cultural understanding, tolerance and peace. The translation of significant philosophical, academic and cultural works ensures the continuous development of cultural dialogue and exchange.

Abu Dhabi: The sixth edition of the Abu Dhabi International Translation Conference, organised by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), started today (26 th April) at the 28 th edition of the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair (ADIBF) under the slogan "Scientific Translation and Knowledge Development".

“Since its first session in 2012, the Abu Dhabi International Translation Conference has sought to highlight the current Arabic translation landscape and to develop strategies to promote and expand the scientific translation process. Through the conference sessions we can explore practical solutions to the challenges and difficulties faced by translators in the transfer of texts to and from Arabic, and we look forward to the results of this year’s discussions,” he concluded.

“The promotion of translation is a key mission of DCT Abu Dhabi, to maintain the development of the industry to enrich Arab culture further, and ensure that the wealth of world literature is accessible to audiences in the Arab world. Through the Kalima project we have been able to build a broad network of contacts with publishers and authors from around the world and have won a number of prestigious cultural awards,” he continued.

HE Sara Yousif Al Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Sciences and the Emirates Mars Mission Deputy Project Manager, said: “I am delighted to attend the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair as it champions the exchange of knowledge, and in particular to participate in the 6edition of the Abu Dhabi International Translation Conference under the slogan “Scientific Translation and Knowledge Development". It is fitting that this year, ADIBF celebrates our Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, as the personality of the year, as we recognise that his achievements were not only in the physical development of our nation, but also in the progress he provided for the people of the nation, and ensuring that knowledge, education and science were key priorities for the UAE.

“Throughout his life, Sheikh Zayed laid the foundations for the development of a thriving knowledge industry and established a new phase of the UAE's openness and interaction with world cultures. His vision has established the UAE as a cultural hub and an oasis for tolerance, championing intellectual and cultural diversity. Our participation today in events such as this is essential. History has shown us that the measure of a society is its people’s belief in the importance of science and knowledge. Our forefathers set the course for a highly-educated nation long ago and had the foresight to focus on translation and ensure that our society was open to continuous development and progress," Her Excellency continued.

Her Excellency added: “These efforts introduced a new vocabulary that allowed us to explore the language of medicine, astronomy, chemistry and mathematics. The Arab pioneers who brought scientific excellence to our civilisation, forged a path of research and scientific progress that we still benefit from today. Translation plays an integral role in the progress of education and knowledge transfer. Our leadership have provided us with a system of frameworks and initiatives that allow us to preserve the authenticity of the Arabic language but also to ensure its constant development. An advanced translation industry is a key aspect of the nation’s commitment to capacity building and the UAE’s investment in human capital, providing future generations with the tools they will need to excel and flourish.

“The UAE is a beacon of knowledge in the Arab region, and it is our responsibility to restore the great achievements of the past and to share our passion and commitment to education with our neighbours, to highlight the important role that the Arab world has to play in our common human future," she concluded.

The opening remarks were followed by a musical performance by Elie Ashkar and Manuel Delgado.

The Abu Dhabi International Translation Conference will continue until Sunday 29th April at Abu Dhabi International Book Fair, which is being held at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).

