Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi Concludes Successful Roadshow in Kazakhstan and Ukraine

The promotional activities aimed to reinforce ties with key stakeholders in these markets and capitalise on newly-relaxed visa rules for Kazakh and Ukrainian travellers. Since the beginning of this year, Ukrainian travellers have been receiving a visa on arrival when reaching Abu Dhabi while Kazakh visitors can now get a free visa for 30 days when they land. The new rules are expected to have a positive effect on inbound tourism numbers from both countries.

Abu Dhabi, UAE – A tourism delegation led by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) took a promotional roadshow to two key destinations within the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) region this month, promoting the UAE capital as a leading destination of distinction in Kazakhastan’s largest city of Almaty, and the Ukrainian capital Kiev.

The Kazakastan roadshow attracted more than 90 local travel trade experts, who were given detailed presentations about Abu Dhabi‘s diverse offerings as well as new offerings namely, the much-anticipated opening of Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi on Saadiyat Island, as well as existing attractions such as the Louvre Abu Dhabi and Yas Island’s latest offers and promotions. The detailed presentations were followed by networking opportunities to connect and discuss possible ways of collaboration.

The delegation representing Abu Dhabi in Almaty and Kiev included representatives from Etihad Airways and Yas Experiences, along with hotels including Yas Viceroy, St. Regis Abu Dhabi, Fairmont Bab Al Bahr, Saadiyat Rotana, Royal Rose, InterContinental Abu Dhabi and Al Raha Beach Hotel.

, said: “This event was a great success, and with the new visa rules as well as promotional events such as this, we hope that visitor numbers from Kazakhstan to Abu Dhabi will grow by 20 per cent this year. We have positive expectations from the Kazakh market as we are already seeing the number of guest nights in the UAE capital from Kazakh visitors growing steadily.”

In Ukraine, DCT Abu Dhabi also invited delegates to meet over 120 tourism and travel stakeholders in order to raise awareness about the Emirate’s offerings and get a clear overview of the market.

“The Ukrainian market already showed 59% growth this year – an impressive increase given the fact that there is no direct route between Kiev and Abu Dhabi and that this flow comes mostly from other emirates,” said Grigoriev. “This clearly demonstrates Abu Dhabi’s status as a preferred destination for tourism for Ukrainian families. We would like to thank Ukrainian tour operators for their continuous support in increasing awareness about Abu Dhabi’s evolving products and we look forward to collaborating with them as to entice more Ukrainians to visit and stay in Abu Dhabi.”

