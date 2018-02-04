Dentons wins six awards at the Islamic Finance News Awards

Dubai: – Dentons' Banking and Finance team has advised on six award-winning deals in the IFN Awards Deals of the Year 2017, announced last month. The awards ceremony will be held in Dubai on 11 March 2018 and will gather the industry’s elite recognising excellence, achievement and leadership in the Islamic finance industry.
The six award-winning categories that Dentons has won accolades for include:
- Real Estate Deal of the Year was awarded to Emirates REIT for the US$400 million Sukuk issuance. Dentons advised the joint lead managers, Dubai Islamic Bank, Emirates NBD and Warba Bank. The transaction was the first sukuk issuance by a REIT based in the MENA region. The team was led by partner Alex Roussos (Dubai);
Africa Deal of the Year was awarded to Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) for the US$150 million Sukuk. Dentons advised AFC, a leading pan-African multilateral development finance institution and project developer, on its inaugural issuance. The team was led by partner Alex Roussos (Dubai);
Oman Deal of the Year was awarded to the Government of Oman for the US$2 billion 144A Sovereign Sukuk, where Dentons advised as local Omani legal counsel. The team was led by partner Sadaf Buchanan (Muscat);
Ijarah Deal of the Year was awarded to Mazoon Electricity Company, who Dentons advised, on theUS$500 million 144A/Reg S Sukuk. The transaction was the first international capital markets issuance, the first international Sukuk issuance by a company established under the Sector Law of Oman and the first international Sukuk issuance by an Oman company. The team was led by partners Alex Roussos (Dubai), Sadaf Buchanan (Muscat) and Cameron Half (London);
Kuwait Deal of the Year was awarded to Warba Bank on its issuance of US$250 million Additional Tier 1 Capital Sukuk. Dentons advised Warba Bank on its inaugural sukuk issuance in the debt capital markets, including its first regulatory capital instrument. The team was led by partner Alex Roussos (Dubai); and
Corporate Finance Deal of the Year was awarded to Delivery Hero for its US$180 million acquisition of Trycarriage.com, in conjunction with Delivery Hero's IPO. Dentons advised on the IPO and the team was led by partners Thomas Schubert (Berlin), Christoph Papenheim and Robert Michels (both Frankfurt).
