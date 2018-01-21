Dentons advises Muscat Insurance Company on three-way merger
Muscat:– Dentons has advised Muscat Securities Market listed parent company Muscat Insurance Company SAOG (MIC) (formerly Muscat National Holding Company SAOG) on the three-way merger of its subsidiaries, Muscat Life Assurance Company SAOC and
Muscat Insurance Company SAOC, into MIC.
The merger was implemented in order to ensure compliance with recent amendments to the Insurance Companies Law of Oman. The amendments to the law require all Omani insurance companies to increase their capital to OMR10 million and list their shares on the Muscat Securities Market.
Nick Simpson led the team working on the transaction, with assistance from senior associate Darshi Sanganee and associate Riaz Haq.
