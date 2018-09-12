Deliveroo Serves up APAC Expansion with Taiwan Launch

Deliveroo was founded on a passion for food, giving people around the world access to the very best selection of food in their area. Through its app and website, people can order their favourite food direct to their home or office in as little as 15 minutes.

London, UK Deliveroo is today announcing that it will be launching its service in Taipei in the coming months marking the latest development in Deliveroo’s rapid global expansion. Deliveroo will now operate in 13 markets, in over 500 towns and cities across the world.

Deliveroo works with the best independent restaurants along with much-loved global chains like KFC, Chipotle and McDonald's. It gives restaurants the ability to grow their businesses through an end-to-end service including a fleet of delivery riders, helping them reach new customers.

This rapid expansion follows Deliveroo’s 2017 Series F funding round, in which the company raised almost US$500m and received a valuation of over US$2billion.

Deliveroo will bring its world class technology to Taiwanese customers later this year, offering amazing food delivered in as little as 15 minutes. At launch, Deliveroo will be operating in Taipei, with plans to further expand across the market. Local favorites including beef noodle soup, Taiwanese fried chicken and Gua Bao will be available from Deliveroo at launch.

Deliveroo will be creating well-paid work for hundreds of locals, both in restaurants and for those who wish to partner with Deliveroo as delivery riders. Riding with Deliveroo gives people the freedom to choose when and where to work. Deliveroo was the first platform to offer all riders free injury insurance. The company plans to be offering the same in Taiwan.

Will Shu, Co-Founder and CEO of Deliveroo said:

“Deliveroo aims to bring people amazing food whenever and wherever they want it and it is incredible that we are now able to do this in Taiwan. We’re focused on becoming the definitive food company and our launch in Taipei brings us that one step closer.

“We look forward to working with our new Taiwanese restaurant partners helping them reach new customers and expand their businesses. Deliveroo will also create flexible-well paid work for local riders in Taipei.

“Our launch in Taiwan is also a personal milestone for me, my parents were born in Taiwan and much of my family still lives in Taipei. Taiwan is the market with my favourite food in the world - my personal favourite is a big bowl of 牛肉麵and a huge piece of 炸雞排. From a personal standpoint, It’s an amazing feeling to launch Deliveroo in Taiwan.”

Deliveroo’s Series F funding round was led by T. Rowe Price Associates and Fidelity Management & Research Company, investment managers who have previously backed global technology companies including Facebook, AirBnB and Tesla. Since the round close Deliveroo has focused on innovation, including its Editions super kitchens, growing its technology team to create one of Europe's biggest tech hubs and rapid expansions across new towns, cities and now with Taiwan entire new markets.

