Day 2 of Arab Health comes to a close: Healthcare professionals converge to discuss key industry topics at Arab Health Congress

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – The second day of Arab Health 2018 – the 43 rd edition of the largest exhibition for healthcare and trade professionals in the MENA region, came to a close today, welcoming more than 4,200 exhibiting companies and 8,000 delegates from across the globe.

Advertisement

Medical professionals, delegates and visitors converged at Arab Health Congress to participate in conferences on the most prominent topics in the region, including public health, family medicine and obesity, bringing the latest issues and developments in the industry to the forefront.

The Public Health Forum addressed the challenges and opportunities in the field, focusing on current research and innovation. The topics to be addressed in the forum over the next two days of the exhibition include lifestyle diseases, maternal and child health, occupational health and ageing.

“Public health is pivotal to the success or failure of healthcare systems. If planned and executed correctly, astounding achievements in health can be made, through effective public health programs paving the way for improving the health and well-being of people across the country,” commented Dr Kadhim Alabady, Senior Public Health Specialist, Dubai Health Authority, fellow of the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Glasgow.

The UAE National Agenda continues to emphasise the importance of preventive medicine and is working tirelessly to increase the healthcare system’s readiness to deal with epidemics and health risks to achieve a world-class healthcare system in line with Vision 2021.

With lifestyle diseases and chronic illnesses such as cardiovascular diseases, diabetes and arthritis becoming more prevalent in the region, international and regional speakers at the first Family Medicine Conference highlighted current approaches to diagnosis and management, as well as the latest preventive measures. The exhibition also welcomed its first Obesity Conference – a timely and relevant forum for clinicians in the region where prevalence of the disease has reached epidemic proportions. In the UAE, at least 70 per cent of men and 67 per cent of women aged 15 years and older are considered overweight.

“Family physicians and general practitioners are the first line of preventive medicine – their extensive knowledge and experience can help patients discuss treatment and management options for a variety of conditions that are commonly encountered in a primary care setting. The Arab Health 2018 Congress provides the ideal platform for healthcare professionals to come together and exchange expertise,” said Katie Briggs, Executive Director, Arab Health 2018.

With 19 business, leadership and Continuing Medical Education (CME) conferences taking place throughout the event, the agenda aims to bridge the gap in medical knowledge. Topics covered in Arab Health Congress include:

Imaging and Diagnostics

Surgery

Orthopaedics

Paediatrics

Connected Care

Public Health Forum

Biomedical Engineering

3D Medical Printing

Emergency Medicine

Family Medicine

Hypertension

Anaesthesia

Obesity

Quality Management

Trauma and Acute Care Surgery

Gastroenterology

Respiratory Medicine

Dental

Pharmacotherapy





–Ends–

About Arab Health

www.arabhealthonline.com Health is the largest healthcare event in the Middle East and is organised by Informa Life Sciences Exhibitions. Established 43 years ago, Arab Health provides a platform for the world’s leading manufacturers, wholesalers and distributors to meet the medical and scientific community in the Middle East and subcontinent. The 2018 edition of the event is expected to welcome more than 4,200 exhibiting companies and 103,000 attendees from 150+ countries.

Arab

The Arab Health Congress is reputed for delivering the highest quality programme of Continuing Medical Education (CME) to medical professionals in the region. Attended by more than 8,000 delegates from around the globe, 19 conferences will bring a global appeal with international speakers covering a broad spectrum of medical specialities and disciplines.

Arab Health 2018 will take place from 29 January - 01 February 2018, at the Dubai International Convention & Exhibition Centre, Dubai, UAE.

Website: www.arabhealthonline.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ArabHealth/

Twitter: @Arab_Health #ArabHealth

© Press Release 2018