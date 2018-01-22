David Christmas to Lead DHL Supply Chain Middle East and Africa as CEO
· David Christmas, former CEO Middle East, Russia and Turkey (MERT) at DHL Supply Chain and Head of Transport MLEMEA, has been promoted to CEO Middle East and Africa
Dubai, UAE - DHL Supply Chain Mainland Europe, Middle East & Africa (MLEMEA) management team is honored to announce that David Christmas, has been promoted as the CEO of Middle East and Africa.
Commenting on his appointment, Christmas said: “We continue to see tremendous opportunity in the Middle East and Africa region and we hope to further strengthen our leadership as the supply chain service provider of choice. We have had a number of significant wins last year which couldn’t have been achieved without our regional team delivering the best service quality and we look forward to another successful year”
DHL is the leading global brand in the logistics industry. Our DHL family of divisions offer an unrivalled portfolio of logistics services ranging from national and international parcel delivery, e-commerce shipping and fulfillment solutions, international express, road, air and ocean transport to industrial supply chain management. With about 350,000 employees in more than 220 countries and territories worldwide, DHL connects people and businesses securely and reliably, enabling global trade flows. With specialized solutions for growth markets and industries including technology, life sciences and healthcare, energy, automotive and retail, a proven commitment to corporate responsibility and an unrivalled presence in developing markets, DHL is decisively positioned as “The logistics company for the world”.
