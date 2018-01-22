David Christmas to Lead DHL Supply Chain Middle East and Africa as CEO

· David Christmas, former CEO Middle East, Russia and Turkey (MERT) at DHL Supply Chain and Head of Transport MLEMEA, has been promoted to CEO Middle East and Africa Dubai, UAE - DHL Supply Chain Mainland Europe, Middle East & Africa (MLEMEA) management team is honored to announce that David Christmas, has been promoted as the CEO of Middle East and Africa.

Mr. Christmas brings a wealth of experience and passion to his new role, having joined the business in 2004 as Client Director. In his new role David will be leading on the overall strategy for the supply chain business and the direct managerial team, while overseeing operations and business activities to ensure a consistent delivery of quality services. Commenting on his appointment, Christmas said: “We continue to see tremendous opportunity in the Middle East and Africa region and we hope to further strengthen our leadership as the supply chain service provider of choice. We have had a number of significant wins last year which couldn’t have been achieved without our regional team delivering the best service quality and we look forward to another successful year”

