Dana Gas share of collections from condensate sales in the KRI in the first 8 months 2018

Sharjah, UAE: Dana Gas PJSC (the “Company”), the Middle East’s largest private sector regional natural gas company, announces that during September 2018, Pearl Petroleum Company Limited (“Pearl Petroleum”) has received US$ 21.6 million (AED 79.2m) from the Kurdistan Regional Government (the “KRG”) in respect of condensate sales.

Dana Gas is a 35% shareholder in Pearl Petroleum and accordingly, its share of such receipts by Pearl Petroleum is US$ 7.6 million (AED 27.9m). This brings total collections received by Pearl Petroleum for the year to date to US$ 211 million (AED 773m) and to US$74 million (AED 271m) for Dana Gas’s share. As of today Pearl has no outstanding receivables in the KRI. All payments are up to date.