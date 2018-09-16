Daily continues its growth domestically and regionally

Mr. Al Nasheet further confirmed Daily’s dedication to serving a variety of clientele in different sectors in a number of countries including Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, as well as being accredited and partnered with a number of Public Relations agencies locally and regionally.

Daily Public Relations continued its growth and development of strengths and services to provide services for its clients around the kingdom and the gulf region. The CEO of Daily PR, Mahmood Al Nasheet stated that “daily prepares to enter its 8th year with hope and ambition to reach further achievements and become a leader in our field.”

To show for excellence, Al Nasheet further stated that Daily’s products speak for their own quality as the “Medical” magazine won the excellence award in the medical press field for the category of readable media coordinated by the executive office for the council of health ministers of the GCC, which is currently known as the “GCC health council for 2014”. Another of Daily’s products, the “Tourism” magazine also won an Oscar for tourism media organized by the Arabic center for tourism media in 2016.

Advertisement

The CEO of Daily PR further added “our products have gained the admiration of a number of establishments who contacted us to sponsor their events from the media front, both in and out of Bahrain. This trust we gained has cemented Daily as a media sponsor for over 50 different events from the start until 2018 and we hope to increase it in the next year.”

Mr. Al Nasheet further reassured daily’s dedication to increase the Bahrainization rate in its ranks by hiring the best Bahrainis in every position within the company, and further asserted that Daily is dedicated to giving its experience to university students and it is opening its doors to giving them training periods within its offices as a part of its social responsibility plan, and all of this is with coordination with the educational establishments and the local universities.

It was noted by Daily’s CEO that the company is committed to present all its experiences to the clients to provide them with the best services possible through the large network of connections the company possesses that extends to local and regional companies.

Daily has also gained the trust of a number of local media outlets that delegated various campaigns to Daily, and this also extends to regional PR agencies that hired Daily to be its delegate in the GCC, like Cicero & Bernay, a leading agency in the region.

In his closing statement, Al Nasheet affirmed Daily’s plan on continuing to provide the highest quality of services to all clients it serves and to enhance its position domestically and internationally through its media products and its services in the Public Relations field with the best experts in the country.

-Ends-

© Press Release 2018