DWDM Starts Tomorrow with the Participation of 200 specialists and practitioners

Dubai – United Arab Emirates: The 18 th edition of Dubai World Dental Meeting - DWDM, begins on 3 rd of February, 2018 at Novotel Hotel World Trade Centre, aiming to focus its attention on many key trending topics and courses in dentistry.

While speaking on his participation in 3 rd DWDM this year, Dr. Faysal Succaria, Consultant Prosthodontist, Dubai, said: “DWDM, is a highly specialized meeting, which aims to provide exclusive information on a few concentrated topics in dentistry such as Restorative and Aesthetic Dentistry, Implantology and Endodontics. As such technical courses in dentistry need a hands-on approach to gain expertise, DWDM with a dedicated environment and exclusive setting, offers a great platform to offer in depth knowledge on a specific topic while at the same time allows dental practitioners to interact with experts in the field.”

This year, DWDM will feature highly specialized discussions on various topics such as ‘Restorative Dentistry Course: Create Beautiful Anterior Direct Restoration Predictably’, ‘Aesthetic Dentistry Course - Ceramic Veneers Comprehensive Course’ and a ‘Comprehensive Implantology Course - Management of Narrow Ridge; 3D Planning and Execution; Lab needs for a Perfect Restoration’.

Advertisement

Commenting on his topic, ‘Ceramic Veneers Comprehensive Course’ Dr. Faysal added: “Recently, there has been a huge demand for ‘Aesthetic treatments’ from patients around the world and with the advent of many safe technologies in dentistry, more and more patients are willing to spend more time and resources to get that perfect smile. As DWDM is playing host to many hands-on practical workshops this year, I am highly confident that many practitioners will find the information extremely useful in their clinical practice”.

On the sidelines of DWDM, this year, 2 pre-conferences namely, the ‘3rd AEEDC Dubai World Orthodontic Conference’ and the ‘3rd AEEDC Dubai World Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Conference’ will be running parallel to each other on the 4th and 5th of February, 2018, at the Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre.

The 2-day ‘AEEDC Dubai World Orthodontic Conference’ will attract 11 speakers who will highlight the latest research findings in ‘Orthodontics’ while also addressing a whole range of topics such as ‘Management of Obstructive Sleep Apnea in Children and Adults, Contemporary Orthodontic Treatment of Patients with Cleft Lip/Palate: A Focus on Treatment & Timing and Accelerated Tooth Movement: What is the Reality?’ among others.

On the other hand, the AEEDC Dubai World Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Conference’ will attract 150 to 200 participants and 12 speakers who will discuss a number of issues of high importance in oral and maxillofacial surgery, including ‘Bone Grafting Procedures, Distraction Osteogenesis, TMD, Facial Trauma, Congenital Anomalies, Oral Surgery, Oral Medicine and Cysts and Tumors of the Head and Neck Region. In addition, the International Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons (IAOMS) Symposium, will be held in conjunction with AEEDC Dubai World Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Conference 2018.

The ‘Dubai World Dental Meeting’, along with ‘AEEDC Dubai World Orthodontic Conference’ and ‘AEEDC Dubai World Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Conference’ are being held prior to ‘UAE International Dental Conference & Arab Dental Exhibition - AEEDC Dubai Conference & Exhibition’, taking place from the 6th to the 8th of February, 2018, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Minister of Finance and President of the Dubai Health Authority.

DWDM, a continuing education program, is organized by INDEX Conferences and Exhibitions Organization Est. – member of INDEX Holding and will continue until 5th of February 2018 with accreditation hours from the Dubai Health Authority and INDEX Conference & Exhibitions Organisation Est which is recognized as American Dental Association provider.

-Ends-

© Press Release 2018