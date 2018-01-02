DUKES Dubai given Snail of Approval
DUKES Dubai, on Palm Jumeirah, has been awarded Slow Food Dubai’s Snail of Approval.
The award is a recognition programme for food producers, artisans, retail outlets, restaurants and cafes that demonstrate a philosophy of adopting earth friendly practices. These might include reduction in the use of chemicals, use of local and low food mile ingredients, preserving vanishing animal breeds and plant varieties, animal friendly practices, support of small producers, striving to create food that is good, clean and fair.
DUKES Dubai operates its signature Great British Restaurant, West 14th American steakhouse, Khyber Dubai and a Champagne and Tea Lounge.
The Snail of Approval award is valid for 12 months and is not automatically renewed. Furthermore, after being awarded the Snail of Approval, the integrity of the restaurants is monitored through ongoing feedback from Slow Food members.
As part of the membership to the Snail of Approval programme, Slow Food Dubai also offers training sessions throughout the year to staff members of the establishments that have been awarded the Snail of Approval. The sessions will discuss the ethos of Slow Food and the importance of applying it when it comes to making daily decisions about the food that is purchased, prepared and consumed.
