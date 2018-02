DP world signs agreement with government of Jammu and Kashmir at world government summit

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The government of Dubai, global trade enabler DP World and the government of Jammu and Kashmir have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore opportunities to develop trade infrastructure in the Indian state. The agreement will see discussions take place on a multi-modal logistics park and hub in Jammu, comprising warehouses and specialised storage solutions that will also encourage inter-modal transfer of containers, bulk and break-bulk cargo.

Speaking at the World Government Summit, DP World Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem commented: “Opening up the Indian hinterland through new infrastructure and facilities is one of the ways that the Indian economy will continue to grow and we are delighted to enter into these discussions with representatives of the Jammu and Kashmir government. “India has vast economic potential and unlocking it will provide new trade opportunities. Efficient logistics is the way forward – to get cargo moving faster, safer and more cost effectively for all stakeholders.

