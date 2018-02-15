DP world signs agreement with government of Jammu and Kashmir at world government summit
Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The government of Dubai, global trade enabler DP World and the government of Jammu and Kashmir have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore opportunities to develop trade infrastructure in the Indian state.
The agreement will see discussions take place on a multi-modal logistics park and hub in Jammu, comprising warehouses and specialised storage solutions that will also encourage inter-modal transfer of containers, bulk and break-bulk cargo.
“India has vast economic potential and unlocking it will provide new trade opportunities. Efficient logistics is the way forward – to get cargo moving faster, safer and more cost effectively for all stakeholders.
The value of goods exported and imported by DP World’s operations in India reached almost $50 billion in 2016, accounting for 15% of India’s total non-oil imports and exports. Bilateral trade between the UAE and India has grown from $128 million 30 years ago to more than $53 billion today.
