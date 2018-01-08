DP World commemorates 10-year listing anniversary on Nasdaq Dubai

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: DP World marked today its 10-year public listing on Nasdaq Dubai with a ceremonial event at the Dubai Financial Market (DFM), attended by Sultan Bin Sulayem, Chairman and CEO of DP World, His Excellency Essa Kazim, Governor of the DIFC and Chairman of DFM and Hamed Ali, CEO of Nasdaq Dubai.

DP World Group Chairman and CEO Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, said: “The listing on Nasdaq Dubai has been instrumental to our growth history. It has given us access to the top global and regional institutional investor base and the retail community. We have grown from 42 terminals in 22 countries before the listing to almost double with 78 terminals in 40 countries within a decade, while profits have risen from $440 million to over $1bn during this period. We ended the year as the largest listed company in Dubai with a market capitalisation of US$ 21 billion and are also the largest listed global port operator worldwide. DP World was also the first UAE-based listed company on Nasdaq Dubai and continues to set new benchmarks to develop regional capital markets and to position Dubai as the capital of the Islamic economy globally. I would like to take this opportunity to thank Nasdaq Dubai and our shareholders for their support and continued commitment in our growing success.”