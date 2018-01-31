DP World builds its digital capability through oracle cloud applications

Supporting growth of complementary businesses Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Global trade enabler DP World has embarked on a programme to drive digital transformation across its business operations worldwide using Oracle Cloud Applications (SaaS).

The digital transformation programme supports the company’s strategy to develop complementary sectors in the global supply chain such as industrial parks, free zones and logistics to add value for all its stakeholders and the move supports its vision to become a digitised global trade enabler – employing cloud applications that can increase efficiency, create new services and support diversification. DP World Group Chairman and CEO Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem and Oracle Business Applications Senior Vice President (ECEMEA) Arun Khehar, signed today the agreement to develop a modern and integrated technology platform. Oracle’s Cloud applications will enable the standardisation of key core processes including finance, operations, procurement and human resources. As part of this new platform it will also incorporate technologies in Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Internet Of Things (IOT) and Block Chain, to deliver smarter operations and create intelligent logistics to benefit customers.

