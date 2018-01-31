DP World builds its digital capability through oracle cloud applications
Supporting growth of complementary businesses
Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Global trade enabler DP World has embarked on a programme to drive digital transformation across its business operations worldwide using Oracle Cloud Applications (SaaS).
DP World Group Chairman and CEO Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem and Oracle Business Applications Senior Vice President (ECEMEA) Arun Khehar, signed today the agreement to develop a modern and integrated technology platform. Oracle’s Cloud applications will enable the standardisation of key core processes including finance, operations, procurement and human resources. As part of this new platform it will also incorporate technologies in Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Internet Of Things (IOT) and Block Chain, to deliver smarter operations and create intelligent logistics to benefit customers.
Oracle Business Applications Senior Vice President (ECEMEA) Arun Khehar, said: “We are extremely proud of DP World’s strategic decision to drive its large scale digital transformation on Oracle’s cloud solutions. We are confident that the deployment of this new digital core will bring the next level of business value and differentiation needed to help DP World achieve its growth goals.”
