DP World Chairman discusses future of trade with global leaders at World Economic Forum

Mr. Bin Sulayem met with Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, Angolan President João Lourenço and Peruvian Prime Minister Mercedes Aráoz to discuss areas of mutual interest and to explore trade issues and infrastructure opportunities.

Building infrastructure and enabling smart trade capability in South America, Africa and Europe key focus for dialogue Dubai, United Arab Emirates: International partnerships to shape the future of world trade was part of the agenda at discussions held between DP World Group Chairman and CEO Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem and other world leaders on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland.

DP World Group Chairman and CEO Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, said: “Effective partnerships in each of the 40 countries where we operate today has been the foundation of our success and we’re always keen to build on existing relationships and open new ones. Our industry has a lot to look forward to this year and issues such as trade agreements, the growth and influence of emerging economies, economic diversification and technological innovation that will disrupt the way we do business globally.

Mr. Bin Sulayem outlined the global trade enabler’s strategy to develop complementary sectors in the global supply chain such as industrial parks, free zones and logistics to add further value for all its stakeholders. Setting these up across its business and in new locations around the world will be a major focus in the coming year.

“Peru has been a major part of our operations in South America for some years and the continent is a key market for us. Africa continues to offer many opportunities to grow our business there where we already have a sizeable presence. Ukraine has a promising logistics sector and with the right environment for economic development supported by favourable foreign and domestic policies, it will grow rapidly.”

In Peru, DP World operates DP World Callao, the main container terminal of Callao Port which handles 90% of the country’s total container trade. DP World Peru also opened the first smart logistics centre in Lurin, 40 kilometres south of the capital Lima, connected through optical fibres to its terminal at Callao. The centre delivers information to the port and customs, enabling customers to manage the movement of their cargo using their own electronic devices and smartphones.

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko toured DP World’s flagship Jebel Ali Port and Freezone last year as part of his official visit to the UAE to discuss bilateral cooperation in politics, security and foreign investment. Discussions focused on ways to grow Ukraine’s maritime and logistics sector. In 2016, DP World signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the government of Ukraine to partner on matters of mutual interest. DP World is already involved in the Ukrainian Port of Yuzhny through its P&O Maritime subsidiary and enjoys a strong presence in the Black Sea region with its Constanta Terminal in Romania, a state-of-the-art facility with excellent deep-draft access.

