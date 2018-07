DME welcomes growing use of Oman benchmark

“We are delighted with the decision of Saudi Aramco to switch part of their pricing formula to the DME Oman Crude Oil Futures contract,” said Ahmad Sharaf , Chairman of DME. “ Saudi Aramco ’s announcement is a powerful recognition of the DME’s Oman Crude Oil Futures contract as the most efficient and transparent price discovery and risk management tool for the regional crude oil market.”

Dubai, UAE: Dubai Mercantile Exchange ( DME ), the premier international energy futures and commodities exchange in the Middle East, welcomes the announcement earlier today of Saudi Aramco ’s commitment to using the DME Oman crude oil benchmark in its Asian pricing formula.

DME Oman Crude Oil Futures was launched in 2007, and since then has grown in its global status and influence. The settlement price of DME Oman is established in a regulated, highly liquid and transparent five-minute window by up to 100 participants each day.

The DME Oman crude oil benchmark is currently used to establish the price of crude oil produced in the Sultanate of Oman and the Emirate of Dubai, underpinning approximately 1 million barrels per day of production. Today’s announcement by Saudi Aramco adds significant further physical price exposure to the Exchange.

“DME was launched with a mandate to serve the Middle East and Asian oil markets. We value the confidence and trust placed in us by Saudi Aramco and look forward to continuing to provide the region and its customers with one of the world’s most robust oil price benchmarks,” Sharaf added.

About DME

DME is the premier international energy futures and commodities exchange in the Middle East. It aims to provide oil producers, traders and consumers engaged in the East of Suez markets with transparent pricing of crude oil.

Launched in 2007, DME has rapidly grown into a globally relevant exchange. Its flagship Oman Crude Oil Futures Contract (DME Oman) contract is now firmly established as the most credible crude oil benchmark relevant to the rapidly growing East of Suez market. Reflecting the economics of the Asian region like no other contract, and the largest physically delivered crude oil futures contract in the world, DME Oman is the world’s third crude oil benchmark and the sole benchmark for Oman and Dubai exported crude oil.

DME is a fully electronic exchange, with regulatory permissions allowing access from more than 20 jurisdictions, including the major financial centers of Asia, Europe and the United States. The Exchange is located within the Dubai International Financial Center (DIFC), a financial free zone designed to promote financial services within the UAE. The DME is regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority and all trades executed on the DME are cleared through and guaranteed by CME Clearing.

DME is a joint venture between Dubai Holding, Oman Investment Fund and CME Group. Global financial institutions and energy trading firms including Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, Shell, Vitol and Concord Energy also hold equity stakes in the DME. www.dubaimerc.com

