DME welcomes growing use of Oman benchmark

Dubai, UAE: Dubai Mercantile Exchange (DME), the premier international energy futures and commodities exchange in the Middle East, welcomes the announcement earlier today of Saudi Aramco’s commitment to using the DME Oman crude oil benchmark in its Asian pricing formula. “We are delighted with the decision of Saudi Aramco to switch part of their pricing formula to the DME Oman Crude Oil Futures contract,” said Ahmad Sharaf, Chairman of DME. “Saudi Aramco’s announcement is a powerful recognition of the DME’s Oman Crude Oil Futures contract as the most efficient and transparent price discovery and risk management tool for the regional crude oil market.”

The DME Oman crude oil benchmark is currently used to establish the price of crude oil produced in the Sultanate of Oman and the Emirate of Dubai, underpinning approximately 1 million barrels per day of production. Today’s announcement by Saudi Aramco adds significant further physical price exposure to the Exchange. DME Oman Crude Oil Futures was launched in 2007, and since then has grown in its global status and influence. The settlement price of DME Oman is established in a regulated, highly liquid and transparent five-minute window by up to 100 participants each day.

