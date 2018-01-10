DMCC taps Rockwell Group to lead interior architecture of Uptown Dubai's first super tall tower

· New York based architecture and design firm, Rockwell Group, is renowned for delivering breath-taking iconic designs across the globe

The super tall tower, whose name is to be revealed later this year, will comprise luxury hotel rooms and suites, high-end restaurants, health spas, extensive conference facilities, grade A offices, and 237 uniquely designed branded residences.

Advertisement

Shortlisted amongst six global bidders, Rockwell Group’s Uptown Dubai project includes the design of the super tall tower’s first premium 5-Star hotel and branded residences, set for sale in early 2018.

Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman, DMCC, commented:

“We are excited to work with Rockwell Group to create a breath-taking experience with global appeal, and what will become one of Uptown Dubai’s two iconic super tall towers. Their global experience in bringing futuristic concepts and innovative designs to life will lift Uptown Dubai’s energetic vibe and design to new heights. It's an exciting time for design in Dubai.”

Commenting on the partnership, David Rockwell, Founder and President, Rockwell Group said:

“We are excited and honoured to be a part of the creation of the new Uptown Dubai district. We look forward to working closely with DMCC to create a modern, luxurious and innovative hotel and residences that celebrate the vision of Uptown Dubai.”

DMCC began the construction of its Uptown Dubai District in September 2017. The premium mixed-use destination with 7 towers atop 7 levels of podium, will include more than 10 million sq/ft of grade A commercial and residential space, over 200 retail and F&B outlets, approximately 3,000 residences, a unique central entertainment plaza, and a number of luxury hotels all offering supreme amenities for residents, workers and guests.

Uptown Dubai will be anchored by two iconic super tall towers designed by internationally renowned architects Adrian Smith & Gordon Gill from Chicago. The district’s main podium, 28 meters above ground, features a two-level central plaza that will be larger than New York Times Square, circled by world class outlets, connected to a retail mall below, all with direct access to the iconic towers.

-Ends-

© Press Release 2018