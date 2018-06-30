DMCA's Maritime Advisory Council meets to promote maritime sector growth via innovation and enhanced competitiveness
Dubai, UAE - The Maritime Advisory Council, an initiative of the Dubai Maritime City Authority (DMCA), has emphasized the need to unify joint efforts of maritime and private sector leaders to develop forward-looking solutions designed to shape the future of the local maritime community. Highlighting the solid pillars of innovation, sustainability and smart transformation, the Council said during the meeting held at the DMCA headquarters that developing effective strategies and capitalizing on opportunities will help make Dubai the most comprehensive, competitive, and distinctive maritime community in the world.
Amer Ali, Executive Director of DMCA, said: “The Maritime Advisory Council continues to play a pivotal role in establishing a solid foundation for pioneering maritime expertise in support of the national efforts designed to enhance Dubai's global competitiveness.”
Ali also pointed out that the last meeting witnessed extensive discussions on the proposed mechanisms to meet emerging challenges, showcase the local industry’s attractiveness, and take advantage of available maritime sector opportunities. The attendees focused on developing clear frameworks to improve the quality and efficiency of the comprehensive maritime and logistics services. Doing so will help raise investors’ confidence in the competitive strengths of the local maritime sector.
The meeting also focused on the recent key maritime initiatives and presented new proposals and ideas that would make Dubai the most comprehensive, distinctive, and competitive maritime capital in the world. The participants also tackled the best ways to sustain the gains of the DMCA and the Maritime Sector Strategy (MSS), which is a key pillar to enhance investors’ confidence in the domestic maritime sector. DMCA officials stressed the need to continue to work hard to ensure maritime safety, operational efficiency, and secure navigation in Dubai, while taking advantage of the latest technological innovations.
The Maritime Advisory Council is led by Mark Gistebrich, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Maersk in West and Central Asia, while its members consist of Mohammed Al Muallem, Saeed Al Malik, Christian Nyholm, and Anthony Weller. The Council is responsible for overseeing the sub-sectors of the high seas and maritime services, shipowners and shipping services, ports and infrastructure, and marine support services.
The Council acquires a big strategic importance being a link among local, regional, and international maritime stakeholders, with the mandate of raising the confidence of the international investment community in the competitiveness of the local maritime sector. This is aligned with the vision of providing a portfolio of advisory services and creative ideas in adherence to the objective of the MSS to make Dubai one of the world’s leading maritime clusters.
