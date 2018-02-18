DMCA to facilitate maritime licensing services during participation at Dubai International Boat Show 2018
United Arab Emirates - The Dubai Maritime City Authority (DMCA) has completed its preparations to provide an integrated portfolio of maritime licensing services at the upcoming Dubai International Boat Show 2018, which will be held from February 27 to March 3, 2018 at the Dubai Water Canal in Jumeirah. The services will be showcased at the DMCA pavilion to help facilitate maritime licensing procedures for applicants looking to manage their maritime operations in accordance with the highest standards in safety, best environmental practices and local and international regulations, and thereby reflecting Dubai’s vision of building a secure, integrated and sustainable maritime sector.
The DMCA team will showcase maritime licensing services in accordance with innovative tools that ensure compliance with marine technical standards, maritime safety regulations, local environmental requirements, and compliance with international standards, in line with Dubai’s efforts to improve the performance, safety, efficiency and competitiveness of the maritime sector in the emirate.
Amer Ali, Executive Director of DMCA explained the importance of the maritime licensing services as an integrated regulatory framework which consolidates maritime safety, safe navigation and operational efficiency – some of the key components essential in driving Dubai’s bid to be one of the leading and most competitive maritime centers in the world. He noted that Dubai’s remarkable growth reflects the high level of confidence of the maritime community in the Dubai Maritime City Authority’s role in enhancing and regulating the maritime licensing processes in Dubai.
Ali Al Daboos, Executive Director for Operations, DMCA said: “Our participation in the previous edition of the Dubai International Boat Show has been a major success in implementing the latest marine licensing procedures, meeting the aspirations of pioneering maritime leisure and water sports enthusiasts. We are keen to ensure to meet the expectations of visitors in this edition and effectively contribute to the success of the region’s leading event in leisure boats and luxury yachts, a key sector in Dubai’s leadership efforts to become among the world’s leading maritime hub. We look forward to the development of a portfolio of licensing services for vessels and crews in line with fast-paced changes in technological developments. We believe smart technology will greatly enhance the competitive advantages of the maritime industry and push Dubai’s rank among the best maritime capitals in the world.”
Dubai Maritime City's pavilion has a wide range of innovative applications and smart services specifically designed to enhance customer satisfaction and translate the objectives of the Dubai Maritime Sector Strategy to increase the confidence of regional and international investors in the competitiveness of the local maritime environment. The DMCA also plans to distribute the introductory Dubai Powerboat Handbook in Arabic and English free of charge to visitors. The one-of-a-kind book includes a copy in Arabic on how to use engine-powered boats.
