DMCA to facilitate maritime licensing services during participation at Dubai International Boat Show 2018

United Arab Emirates - The Dubai Maritime City Authority (DMCA) has completed its preparations to provide an integrated portfolio of maritime licensing services at the upcoming Dubai International Boat Show 2018, which will be held from February 27 to March 3, 2018 at the Dubai Water Canal in Jumeirah. The services will be showcased at the DMCA pavilion to help facilitate maritime licensing procedures for applicants looking to manage their maritime operations in accordance with the highest standards in safety, best environmental practices and local and international regulations, and thereby reflecting Dubai’s vision of building a secure, integrated and sustainable maritime sector. The DMCA team will showcase maritime licensing services in accordance with innovative tools that ensure compliance with marine technical standards, maritime safety regulations, local environmental requirements, and compliance with international standards, in line with Dubai’s efforts to improve the performance, safety, efficiency and competitiveness of the maritime sector in the emirate.

The Authority’s pavilion features a unified platform designed to meet the needs of visitors and exhibitors participating in the 26th edition of the largest maritime event in the field of leisure navigation. Applicants may facilitate the completion of their maritime driving license tests and complete the licensing procedures of marine vessels of all kinds quickly and efficiently. Amer Ali, Executive Director of DMCA explained the importance of the maritime licensing services as an integrated regulatory framework which consolidates maritime safety, safe navigation and operational efficiency – some of the key components essential in driving Dubai’s bid to be one of the leading and most competitive maritime centers in the world. He noted that Dubai’s remarkable growth reflects the high level of confidence of the maritime community in the Dubai Maritime City Authority’s role in enhancing and regulating the maritime licensing processes in Dubai.

