DJWE 2018 announces new Watches and Jewellery Forum sponsored by Fifty One East

DOHA : The Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition (DJWE) in its 15 th edition, has today announced the first Watches and Jewellery Forum, that will be sponsored by Fifty One East. The new event will be a new initiative to highlight the role played by jewellery designers refining the jewelry and gem industry in both local and international markets.

The Forum will highlight the history of the industry, the latest trends and favourites from across the jewellery market

Attendees from the local community will be able to participate in the DJWE Forum. Visitors can pre-register via www.djwe.qa, or onsite on the day of the event.

The one-day DJWE Forum will take place between 10:00 – 14:00 on day two of the exhibition (22 February), hosting seminars curated by acclaimed brands and personalities in the industry. The programme will offer behind the scenes access to the luxurious world of jewellery and watches, including fascinating topics from gemstones to arab designs, as well as the history and traditions of haute horology. The event will allow attendees to share their passions and will encourage knowledge-sharing from emerging and established international and local designers, and enthusiasts alike.

Advertisement

Mr. Bader Al-Darwish, Chairman and Managing Director of Fifty One East, sponsor of the event, said: “We welcome this new partnership with DJWE in its 2018 and 2019 editions as we expand our long-standing relationship with the exhibition, since its inception. We are pleased to provide our customers with world-class brands and experiences at Fifty One East, so it lends itself that we are helping to support the inaugural DJWE Forum that will offer unprecedented access to industry leaders, helping to offer insights to Qatar’s watches and jewellery enthusiasts.”

Ahmed Al Obaidli, Director of Exhibitions at QTA commented: “Over the past 15 years, DJWE has successfully retained its position as a hub for jewellery aficionados, and as one of the forefront business events held in Qatar, which continues to provide entrepreneurs and established brands alike with a prominent platform for showcasing their latest designs. This year, the exhibition takes its support to local businesses to a new level, with a forum which will explore key issues in the industry, while benefiting from the insights of global experts.”

He added, “The business sector is one of the important sectors that contribute to Qatar's position on the calendar of international events. It is also one of the main sectors that contributes to achieving the objectives of the next phase of the national tourism strategy. It also plays an important role in supporting the country's vision for the private sector, as well as developing local companies.”

Held under the patronage of the Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, HE Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al Thani, the highly-anticipated DJWE 2018 returns to Qatar’s flourishing exhibition calendar in less than a month. The exhibition will take place between 21 and 26 February at the Doha Exhibtion and Convention Center (DECC).

Brought by Qatar Tourism Authority (QTA) and delivered by Auditoire, the six-day event will feature more than 400 brands from over 10 countries bringing an extensive display of classic and contemporary luxury collections by internationally-recognised brands and designers. As one of the fastest growing events on the global luxury events calendar, DJWE is cementing its position as a key industry player by adding to its programme of activities for both exhibitors and visitors to enjoy.

For more information about DJWE 2018, please visit www.djwe.qa.

About DJWE

Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition (DJWE), now in its 15th year, is firmly established as one of the world’s great aspirational luxury experiences open to all. As one of largest and most prestigious exhibitions permitting direct sales by exhibitors to private individuals, DJWE attracts discerning and affluent visitors and is becoming an essential player and unique business opportunity in the global jewellery and watches industry.

DJWE’s 2018 edition is conceived as a journey to the heart of a glamorous tale crafted around the unique beauty, art, legacy and craftsmanship of the pieces on display: every jewel and watch has a story which visitors are invited to discover. World-renowned brands have again authored exclusive one-offs and specially themed creations for DJWE’s 2018 chapter and, as well as the most celebrated names, up-and-coming designers and local talent will also be represented.

Following last year’s success, DJWE 2018 returns to the impressive spaces of the Doha Exhibition and Conference Center (DECC) in the heart of Doha’s business district.

Attendance of DJWE 2018 is a uniquely memorable event, polished and magnified by the experience of legendary Qatari hospitality in the glamorous setting of Doha’s West Bay.

For the latest list of exhibitors please visit the official website: www.djwe.qa

For media enquiries please contact: Nesrine Kobeissi T: +974 5562 3103 E: Nesrine.Kobeissi@bm.com

© Press Release 2018