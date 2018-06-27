DHA simplifies medical record access to enhance patient experience
- Encourages patients to register and download Sehhaty (my health) app to keep track of their health records.
- The app has over 50,000 users and is available on apple store and google play.
- The app has several features including vaccination synchronization calendar, which allows parents to check their children’s vaccination appointments.
- The app has the queuing system feature that allows users to book their appointment and receive an e-token, which helps in reducing wait times.
Dubai, UAE: In a bid to further empower patients and provide them with easy access to their medical records, the DHA announced that it has simplified its registration process.
The move aims to encourage more patients that visit DHA medical facilities to download the Sehhaty (my health) app and take charge of their health.
Amani Al Jassmi, Director of Information Technology at the DHA, said, “Medical apps empower patients to take charge of their health. Today, connected health is taking center stage and people are utilizing different apps from fitness to nutrition to monitor their wellbeing, these apps put the patient in the driver’s seat and encourage them to take responsibility for their health and wellbeing. We are keen to continue providing our patients with access to vital health information through DHA apps. In order to make it easier for them we have further simplified the registration process.”
Once they have registered, they can access My Chart and activate their profile. Patients can then download the Sehhaty app and use the same credentials to login and access their health record.
Key features of the app:
- Digital access to appointment information, prescriptions, lab results, in-patient visits etc.
- Access to their children’s vaccination plan.
- The queuing system feature allows users to book their appointment and receive an e-token, which helps in reducing wait times.
- Link to family member accounts and option to switch user to access their profiles.
- Search option for health facilities and medical professionals.
- Information about visiting doctors in DHA health facilities.
- Information about DHA hospitals, primary and specialty health centres and medical fitness centres.
- Driving directions to DHA’s primary health centres.
- Access to patient’s health history.
Customers can call the DHA’s helpline number (800 342) to address queries about the online registration process.
About the Dubai Health Authority:
The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) was created, in June 2007, by Law 13 issued by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, Ruler of Dubai, with an expanded vision to include strategic oversight for the complete health sector in Dubai and enhance private sector engagement. His Highness Sheikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and UAE Minister of Finance is the President of the DHA and His Excellency Humaid Al Qutami is the Director-General of the DHA.
The DHA’s aim in Dubai is to provide an accessible, effective and integrated healthcare system, protect public health and improve the quality of life within the Emirate. This is a direct translation of the objectives of the Dubai Strategic Plan 2015 launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. Keeping the strategic plan in mind, the DHA’s mission is to ensure access to health services, maintain and improve the quality of these services, improve the health status of nationals, residents and visitors and oversee a dynamic, efficient and innovative health sector.
In addition to overseeing the health sector for the Emirate of Dubai, the DHA also focuses on providing services through DHA healthcare facilities including hospitals (Latifa, Dubai, Rashid and Hatta), specialty centres (e.g. the Dubai Diabetes Center) and DHA primary health centres spread throughout the Emirate of Dubai.
The main pillars of service delivery at DHA health facilities are quality, efficiency, patients and staff. It is our aim to maintain and improve the quality and efficiency of DHA health services. An important aspect of the service delivery strategy is to focus on patients, their needs and satisfaction as well as attract, retain, nurture and support outstanding staff.
Prior to the establishment of the DHA, the Department of Health and Medical Services (DOHMS), which was established in 1973, was the functioning authority that almost exclusively focused on health service delivery.© Press Release 2018
