DHA simplifies medical record access to enhance patient experience

The move aims to encourage more patients that visit DHA medical facilities to download the Sehhaty (my health) app and take charge of their health.

Dubai, UAE: In a bid to further empower patients and provide them with easy access to their medical records, the DHA announced that it has simplified its registration process.

Amani Al Jassmi, Director of Information Technology at the DHA, said, “Medical apps empower patients to take charge of their health. Today, connected health is taking center stage and people are utilizing different apps from fitness to nutrition to monitor their wellbeing, these apps put the patient in the driver’s seat and encourage them to take responsibility for their health and wellbeing. We are keen to continue providing our patients with access to vital health information through DHA apps. In order to make it easier for them we have further simplified the registration process.”

Currently 50,000 customers use the bilingual app, available in Arabic and English, to keep track of their medical records.

Previously it was mandatory for patients to first visit any DHA Primary Health Centre to register, however now patients can simply visit the DHA website (www.dha.gov.ae ) and activate My Chart to be able to access their medical records.

Once they have registered, they can access My Chart and activate their profile. Patients can then download the Sehhaty app and use the same credentials to login and access their health record.

Key features of the app:

Digital access to appointment information, prescriptions, lab results, in-patient visits etc.

Access to their children’s vaccination plan.

The queuing system feature allows users to book their appointment and receive an e-token, which helps in reducing wait times.

Link to family member accounts and option to switch user to access their profiles.

Search option for health facilities and medical professionals.

Information about visiting doctors in DHA health facilities.

Information about DHA hospitals, primary and specialty health centres and medical fitness centres.

Driving directions to DHA’s primary health centres.

Access to patient’s health history.

Customers can call the DHA’s helpline number (800 342) to address queries about the online registration process.

