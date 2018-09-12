DHA launches 3rd edition of Bekom Naftakher (You Are Our Pride) initiative
Employees who take part and excel in this program will be awarded.
In 2017, DHA facilities served more than 4 million customers.
UAE, Dubai: The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) launched the 3rd edition of Bekom Naftakher (You Are Our Pride) initiative.
This year’s initiative will focus on increasing employee satisfaction and happiness, the initiative includes more award categories to ensure a wider participation of DHA employees.
It aims to encourage all DHA employees from different specializations to be innovative; spread the culture of creativity and it gives them an opportunity to join the authority in its developmental drive.
His Excellency Humaid Al Qutami, Director General of DHA, said: “The DHA is keen to foster an environment of creativity and innovation which is in line with the vision of our leaders. This initiative aims to boost the morale of the employees and aims to encourage them to excel in their work and help further strengthen the functioning of the health sector in Dubai.”
The program’s competition has several categories that include Career and Administrative Excellence Award, Long Service Award, Scientific Achievement Award, Research Award, International Accreditation Award, Invention Award, Volunteering Award and Best Suggestions Award.
Amna Al Suwaidi, Director of Human Resources at the DHA, said: “We have increased the categories of awards this year to make it more holistic. The idea of this initiative is to motivate employees to bring out their creative and innovative best with an aim to benefit the overall health sector.”© Press Release 2018
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.