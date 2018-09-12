DHA launches 3rd edition of Bekom Naftakher (You Are Our Pride) initiative

Employees who take part and excel in this program will be awarded.

UAE, Dubai: The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) launched the 3 rd edition of Bekom Naftakher (You Are Our Pride) initiative.

This year’s initiative will focus on increasing employee satisfaction and happiness, the initiative includes more award categories to ensure a wider participation of DHA employees.

It aims to encourage all DHA employees from different specializations to be innovative; spread the culture of creativity and it gives them an opportunity to join the authority in its developmental drive.

His Excellency Humaid Al Qutami, Director General of DHA, said: “The DHA is keen to foster an environment of creativity and innovation which is in line with the vision of our leaders. This initiative aims to boost the morale of the employees and aims to encourage them to excel in their work and help further strengthen the functioning of the health sector in Dubai.”

The program’s competition has several categories that include Career and Administrative Excellence Award, Long Service Award, Scientific Achievement Award, Research Award, International Accreditation Award, Invention Award, Volunteering Award and Best Suggestions Award.

Amna Al Suwaidi, Director of Human Resources at the DHA, said: “We have increased the categories of awards this year to make it more holistic. The idea of this initiative is to motivate employees to bring out their creative and innovative best with an aim to benefit the overall health sector.”

