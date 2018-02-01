DGCX reports strong start to the year with record January volume

Dubai, UAE : Dubai Gold and Commodities Exchange (DGCX) , the largest and most diversified derivatives bourse in the Middle East, began 2018 on a positive note by recording its best January in volumes and value ever, growing 40% from last year with 1,909,488 lots traded, valued at USD 47 billion (AED 172.6 billion). The main drivers of this strong trading month were the Indian Rupee, G6 currency pairs and the Indian Single Stock Futures (SSF) with the BSE Sensex Futures.

In the currency segment, the G6 currencies started the year by setting the benchmark high for 2018, growing 133% year-on-year, while Chinese Yuan futures witnessed a substantial increase of 721% year-on-year.

Gaurang Desai, CEO of the DGCX , commented on this year’s promising start: “To begin the year with a such a strong month is extremely encouraging. The growth in volumes and Open Interest in many of our contracts attest to a growing marketplace and confidence in the Exchange. As we further consolidate our position as the largest and most diversified bourse in the Middle East, we remain committed to growing our product portfolio to provide our members and participants with a diverse range of hedging options on our platform.”

About DGCX: Established in 2005, DGCX is the region’s leading derivatives exchange and the only one allowing global participants to trade, clear and settle transactions within the Gulf region. The Exchange has played a pioneering role in developing the regional market for derivatives and financial infrastructure. DGCX is an electronic commodity and currency derivatives exchange with over 200 members from across the globe, offering futures and options contracts covering the precious metals, energy, equities and currency sectors. DGCX is a subsidiary of DMCC (Dubai Multi Commodities Centre), a Dubai Government Authority for trade, enterprise and commodities. For more information: www.dgcx.ae

DGCX also owns and operates the region’s largest and only multi-asset Clearing House – Dubai Commodities Clearing Corporation (DCCC). DCCC is federally regulated by the Securities & Commodities Authority (SCA) and is recognized as a Third-Country CCP by European Securities Markets Authority (ESMA) with over 80 clearers from across the globe. For more information: www.dccc.co.ae

