DFM announces the inclusion of "EMAAR DEVELOPMENT" into the General Index

Dubai: Dubai Financial Market announced that the shares of EMAAR DEVELOPMENT will be added to its general index (DFMGI) and to sector indices as of Sunday January 7, 2018 lifting the number of companies included in the index to 37 companies.

Shares of EMAAR DEVELOPMENT have been added to the DFM General Index and Real Estate & Construction sub-index. The number of the outstanding shares of the company is 4 billion shares, while the percentage of free float shares as per the index rules is 25%, and number of shares included in the index sample is 1 billion shares.