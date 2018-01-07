DEWA wins 8 awards in Ideas.America 2017

Dubai, UAE: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has been recognised as a global leader in innovation and creativity after winning eight international awards and honourable mentions in nine categories, at the awards ceremony in Arizona USA, at the 75th Ideas.America. DEWA won three gold prizes in the Idea of the Year category, and Team Idea of the Year. DEWA also received three silver awards: the performance excellence for savings per implemented suggestion award, the annual net savings per eligible employee, and performance excellence for total dollars saved. DEWA also received a silver award for Safety Idea of the Year.

DEWA also received the bronze award for the Best Program Administrator, the Kudos Award, and honourable mentions for the participating team, and another in the Best Communication Excellence category, and an honourable mention in the Evaluator of the Year Award. HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, expressed his happiness with this great achievement, which is a new global recognition of DEWA’s efforts to instil a culture of creativity, innovation and excellence in government work as part of its vision to become a sustainable innovative world-class utility. This also support the objectives of the National Innovation Strategy, launched by HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to make the UAE one of the most innovative countries in the world, and the Dubai Innovation Strategy, adopted by HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Dubai Future Foundation, to make Dubai the most innovative city in the world.

Advertisement