DEWA wins 8 awards in Ideas.America 2017
Dubai, UAE: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has been recognised as a global leader in innovation and creativity after winning eight international awards and honourable mentions in nine categories, at the awards ceremony in Arizona USA, at the 75th Ideas.America.
DEWA won three gold prizes in the Idea of the Year category, and Team Idea of the Year. DEWA also received three silver awards: the performance excellence for savings per implemented suggestion award, the annual net savings per eligible employee, and performance excellence for total dollars saved. DEWA also received a silver award for Safety Idea of the Year.
HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, expressed his happiness with this great achievement, which is a new global recognition of DEWA’s efforts to instil a culture of creativity, innovation and excellence in government work as part of its vision to become a sustainable innovative world-class utility. This also support the objectives of the National Innovation Strategy, launched by HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to make the UAE one of the most innovative countries in the world, and the Dubai Innovation Strategy, adopted by HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Dubai Future Foundation, to make Dubai the most innovative city in the world.
"DEWA provides all the opportunities to enhance and develop the knowledge and creativity of employees in a creative environment that stimulates creativity and innovation, and has raised the importance of innovation to 40% in its strategic plan. DEWA aims to focus on the future, the innovation and happiness of all stakeholders,” added Al Tayer.
DEWA has institutionalised innovation in all sectors and operational processes. It has been able to keep pace with the vision of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to create a comprehensive and complete change in the government work system and contribute to the achievement of the Smart Dubai initiative, launched by His Highness to make Dubai the smartest and happiest city in the world. The adoption rate of DEWA’s smart services reached 80%, ahead of the deadline set by His Highness to reduce the number of visitors to government offices by 80% by 2018. This is part of DEWA’s efforts to promote the adoption of smart services.
