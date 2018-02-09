DEWA to connect electricity up to 150kW in one step within 7 days, with new-connection charges waived for commercial and industrial customers

Al Tayer made this announcement at DEWA ’s ceremony to honour enrolled consultants and contractors. The ceremony was attended by DEWA’s Executive Vice Presidents, Vice Presidents, and staff, as well as a large number of consultants and contractors.

Dubai, UAE: HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority ( DEWA ) has announced new improvements to consultants and contractors as part of the Al Namoos service. Now, connections of up to 150kW will be done in just one step within seven days. Connection charges are also waived for new connections of up to 150kW for commercial and industrial customers. The move supports the vision and directives of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to streamline doing business in Dubai and achieve the happiness of stakeholders. This is despite the fact that UAE, represented by DEWA , ranked first in the world for getting electricity.

“His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, once said, “Working as a team, everybody takes part in building the UAE.” In Dubai, government and private organisations work together to turn this vision into reality. At DEWA, we work closely with our partners to achieve our common goal, which is the happiness of individuals and society as a whole, enhance the UAE’s global competitiveness, and achieve success together. Successful partnerships intend to make collective achievements that benefit everyone,” said Al Tayer.

“Our joint efforts have contributed to DEWA’s local and global achievements. The UAE, represented by DEWA, ranked first in the world for getting electricity, as per the World Bank’s Doing Business 2018 report, where it received an exceptional score of 99.92%, while the Middle East and North Africa’s average is 67.21%. The report uses multiple criteria to measure the ease of doing business in 190 countries around the world. The indicator for getting electricity measures a number of criteria, including procedures to obtain an electricity connection to a new warehouse, time required to complete each procedure, connection costs, transparency of tariffs, and Customer Minutes Lost per year( CML ). In 2017, DEWA recorded the best global results of 2.68 CML , compared to 15 minutes recorded by leading utilities in the European Union. The consultants and contractors who actively participated in the creativity labs and seminars organised by DEWA, have played an important role in proposing initiatives for development and recommendations to streamline and accelerate getting electricity. This resulted in DEWA launching the Al Namoos service, which is tailor-made to provide consultants and contractors with electricity connections of up to 150 kilowatts in just two steps within 10 days, with fees deferred until the first monthly bill after the connection,” added Al Tayer.

“And in line with the directives of our wise leadership to streamline doing business in Dubai and achieve the happiness of our stakeholders, and as part of our ongoing efforts to improve our services to enhance the experience of our customers and exceed their expectations, I am pleased to announce new improvements to consultants and contractors for the Al Namoos service. Now, connections of up to 150kW will be done in just one step instead of two, and only seven days instead of ten. Additionally, connection charges will be waived for new connections of up to 150kW for our commercial and industrial customers,” announced Al Tayer.

“Al Namoos is a word in the local dialect that describes a winner who has earned happiness and pride. Indeed, we are all winners in our race towards first place, for which our wise leadership does not accept any alternative. The UAE has become a global model for successful partnerships, thanks to the encouragement of the leadership and the laws and regulations that promote private sector participation, ensure competitiveness, transparency, and lack of corruption. These are some of the key pillars of government work in the UAE, which ranked first in the Middle East and North Africa in the World Justice Project’s Rule of Law Index 2017-2018, and the second most trusted government in the world, according to the Edelman Trust Barometer. At DEWA, we always look forward to establishing robust long-term partnerships that ensures both our partners’ and our success. In most of our major projects, we cooperate with local and international partners from the government and private sectors. One of the leading projects DEWA is implementing in collaboration with the private sector is the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, which is the largest single-site solar park in the world based on the Independent Power Producer (IPP) model. The solar park has a total planned capacity of 5,000 megawatts (MW) by 2030. Upon completion, it will reduce over 6.5 million tonnes of carbon emissions annually,” noted Al Tayer.

“I look forward to long-term partnerships for the prosperity and competitiveness of our beloved country. We will work together for the happiness of everyone living in the UAE, and achieve DEWA's vision to become a sustainable innovative world-class utility,” concluded Al Tayer.

Consultants and contractors who attended the honouring ceremony praised DEWA’s new measures in electricity connections, noting that they will save their time and effort, as well as reduce cost for commercial and industrial contractors.

