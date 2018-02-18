DEWA strengthens ties with Power China

Dubai, UAE: HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), received Wu Wenhao, President of Power China Middle East & North Africa, accompanied by Hong Li, Deputy Director for Project Development at Power China Middle East & North Africa. The meeting was attended by Waleed Salman, Executive Vice President of Business Development & Excellence at DEWA.

Al Tayer welcomed the delegation, and stated that these meetings are part of DEWA’s commitment to share best international experiences and expertise with power and water companies. DEWA works to upgrade its services to advanced levels to become a global role model and meet the Emirate’s needs. DEWA has developed its model for electricity and water services at the highest levels of performance, efficiency, productivity, and excellence, to meet the highest international standards