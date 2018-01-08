DEWA strengthens ties with French company Suez
Dubai, UAE: HE Saeed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) received a high-level delegation from the French company Suez, a worldwide leading company in the field of water, electricity, natural gas, and waste management. The visit underpins DEWA’s collaboration with international companies to share best practices and share knowledge in the energy and water field.
The delegation included Pierre Pauliac, Chief Executive Officer Middle East, and Jean-Marc Farrugia, Municipal Business Development Director Middle East. The meeting was attended by Engineer Waleed Salman, VP Business Development and Excellence in DEWA.
The delegation expressed their appreciation for what DEWA has achieved and emphasised the need to cooperate and share knowledge. They presented the latest Suez projects and expressed their interest in participating in DEWA projects in Dubai.
