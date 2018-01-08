DEWA strengthens ties with French company Suez

Dubai, UAE: HE Saeed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority ( DEWA ) received a high-level delegation from the French company Suez, a worldwide leading company in the field of water, electricity, natural gas, and waste management. The visit underpins DEWA ’s collaboration with international companies to share best practices and share knowledge in the energy and water field.

Al Tayer welcomed the delegation and briefed them on the efforts of DEWA in establishing the infrastructure for electricity and water services in Dubai, as per the highest standards and best global practices, where its strategic priorities are energy supply security, and the positioning of Dubai to become a global role model in terms of energy efficiency and reliability, a green economy and sustainability. DEWA is currently establishing the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park which will become the largest single-site solar park in the world based on the Independent Power Producer (IPP) model with a total planned capacity of 5,000 megawatts (MW) by 2030 and a total investment of AED 50 billion.

The delegation expressed their appreciation for what DEWA has achieved and emphasised the need to cooperate and share knowledge. They presented the latest Suez projects and expressed their interest in participating in DEWA projects in Dubai.