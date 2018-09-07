DEWA sponsors EmTech MENA Conference & Convention 2018

DEWA ’s sponsorship of the conference is part of its efforts to strengthen Dubai’s global position across the scientific and technological landscape, and to consolidate its leadership in the fields of technological development in infrastructure, future cities and telecommunications, and alternative technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), enhanced reality, and Internet of Things (IoT).

Dubai, UAE: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority ( DEWA ) announced its sponsorship of Emerging Technology (EmTech) Conference & Convention 2018, organised by the Dubai Future Foundation in collaboration with MIT Technology Review Arabia. The conference will be held for the first time in the region on 23 and 24 September 2018, at the Godolphin Ballroom, Jumeirah Emirates Towers Hotel, Dubai.

The conference focuses on several key themes, including future governments, and related topics such as infrastructure, smart governments, energy and sustainability, cybersecurity, and social media and the future of communications. The conference reviews the prospects of AI, IoT, enhanced reality, and other EmTechs. The event will also announce the Innovators Under 35 (IU35) list for the MENA region, to join the world of brilliant minds around the world.

HE Saeed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, confirmed DEWA’s interest in supporting the objectives of Dubai Future Foundation, which will contribute to the implementation of the Dubai Future Agenda, inspired by the vision of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and the directives of HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Dubai Future Foundation, to explore and shape the future of the strategic sectors in the short and long term.

“At DEWA, we aim to support Dubai's efforts to create a brighter future for upcoming generations, unleash the potential of our youth, support its development, and attract the best international technical expertise and skills. We also support the Emirate’s efforts to keep abreast of the latest research in technical science in order to position the UAE as one of the best countries in the world, in line with the UAE Centennial 2071 and the UAE Vision 2021. EmTech is of increasing importance for stakeholders as it provides them with the platform to exchange experiences and share knowledge about the latest developments in emerging technologies that shape the future of this world. We are keen to sponsor this event and strengthen national efforts to shape the future, ensuring rapid development through innovation and creativity in order to achieve the National Innovation Strategy of making the UAE one of the most innovative nations in the world,” said HE Saeed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

“As part of our vision to be a sustainable, innovative, world-class utility, we look forward to sponsoring EmTech MENA Conference and Convention 2018, which hosts a wide range of global experts and speakers in the world's technology and future-shaping sectors, enhancing expertise and enriching discussions on the most important scientific and technical topics related to our services, operational processes, plans, and strategic objectives. We are also seeking to interact with local and global audiences by reviewing our achievements in the fields of technical development, especially as DEWA is leading the digital transformation of service organisations around the world. We launched ‘Digital DEWA’, the digital arm of DEWA, with the aim of redefining the concept of service organisations to contribute to the creation of a new digital future for Dubai. DEWA intends to replace and change the operational model of service organisations and become the world's first digital utility with self-controlled renewable energy storage systems, expanding the use of AI and digital services.”

“Rammas, a virtual employee at DEWA, relies on AI technology to answer all customer inquiries. The service is characterised by its ability to learn and accommodate customer needs based on their inquiries and analysis according to available data and evaluation, resulting in as accurate a response as is possible. The service is available 24/7 on DEWA’s website, its smart app, Facebook account, Amazon's Alexa, and on Google Assistant.”

The convention will showcase the latest technologies and innovations in services and operations, and the latest in sustainability and clean energy, in addition to its contribution to supporting smart cities, developing smart networks, the digital transformation of Dubai, the use of AI, robotics, and IoT in developing services and satisfying customers, as well as its smart initiatives supporting the Smart Dubai Initiative to make Dubai the smartest and most successful city in the world.

