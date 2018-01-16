DEWA signs MoA to study building 400MW pumped hydro storage island in the Arabian Gulf, with 2,500MWh of storage capacity
Abu Dhabi, UAE: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with the GCC Interconnection Authority (GCCIA) and the Belgian Dredging, Environmental & Marine Engineering Group (DEME). The MoA aims to study building a 400MW pumped hydro storage power station in the Arabian Gulf, with a storage capacity of approximately 2,500MWh. This is part of DEWA’s efforts to diversify the energy mix and enhance energy storage technologies.
The MoA was signed by HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, Ahmed Al Ebrahim, CEO of GCCIA, and Bernard Paquot, Area Director, Dredging International NV/DEME Group. The signing ceremony was attended by Bart Tommelein, Flemish Minister of Budget, Finance and Energy in Belgium, Dominique Minor, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Belgium to the UAE, HE Dr Matar Al Neyadi, Undersecretary of the UAE Ministry of Energy, and senior officials from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Belgium The MoA was signed during DEWA’s participation at the World Future Energy Summit 2018.
“This innovative project, which will be the first of its kind in the region, builds on DEWA’s success in launching a 250MW pumped-storage hydroelectric power station in Hatta. It will make use of the existing water stored in the Hatta Dam, and an upper reservoir to be built in the mountain. What characterises this innovative project is that only one reservoir will be constructed. Water will be pumped from the Arabian Gulf using solar-powered turbines. When energy demand increases, and production costs are high, turbines operated by the speed of waterfall from the upper reservoir will be used to generate electricity, with an immediate response to energy demand,” continued Al Tayer.
-Ends-
For more information, please contact:
Ribal Dayekh or Iman Saeed
Dubai Electricity and Water Authority
+971 4 307 2006 or +971 4 515 0512
ribal.dayekh@dewa.gov.ae
iman.saeed@dewa.gov.ae
Belkiz Fawzy or Eman Hussein
Hattlan Media
+971 50 714 6677 or +971 50 736 6990
belkiz@hattlan.com
eman@hattlan.com