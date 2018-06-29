DEWA raises importance of customers updating data
Dubai, UAE: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) is raising the importance of customers updating their personal data, including their phone number, PO Box, email address, and other information, to ensure they receive their green bills and other notifications. As of Saturday, 30 June 2018, customers will only be able to update their personal data through DEWA’s website and smart app.
DEWA points out that updating this data is an easy and seamless process, as customers can use the website or smart app without the need to visit its Customer Happiness Centres. This will be the only way for customers to update their data.
All DEWA’s services are available on its smart app, which is compatible with iOS and Android, as well as on Internet of Things (IoT) devices such as Samsung Home Theatre Systems, Samsung Gear, and Apple smart watches. DEWA also provides its services on its website www.dewa.gov.ae which is compatible with various devices and smart phones.© Press Release 2018
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.