DEWA participates in 4th Future Accelerators Programme
Dubai, UAE: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has announced its participation in the fourth Dubai Future Accelerators Programme, which is organised by Dubai Future Foundation. The programme is held for nine consecutive weeks from March 2018, at Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC). The programme is an innovative platform that brings together start-ups, from around the world, with leading government organisations in Dubai, to reach innovative solutions to their current and future challenges.
“We work under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to implement Dubai's future agenda and join efforts to promote partnership between the public and private sectors. This helps us in keeping pace with the rapid changes, as well as anticipating and shaping the future. DEWA is keen on participating in the fourth Dubai Future Accelerators Programme, to keep abreast of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, be familiar with the technological developments around the world, through participants’ inputs, in addition to adopting solutions such as disruptive technologies in DEWA’s main sectors. This supports DEWA’s vision to become a sustainable innovative world-class utility,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.
“Innovation is an integrated and coherent part of DEWA’s institutional work, as it contributes to our vision of being a sustainable innovative world-class utility. It enables DEWA to play its leading role in supporting our wise leadership’s visionary initiatives for the future, notably the National Innovation Strategy, which was launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, to make the UAE one of the most innovative countries in the world, and the Dubai Innovation Strategy, which was approved by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Dubai Future Foundation, to make Dubai the most innovative city in the world,” continued Al Tayer.
