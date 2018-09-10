DEWA organises 3-day AI Leadership Programme in cooperation with University of California, Berkeley

Dubai, UAE: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority ( DEWA ) is organising the AI Leadership Programme in cooperation with experts from the University of California, Berkeley. The programme is attended by DEWA ’s leadership and staff who specialise in Artificial Intelligence (AI). The programme supports DEWA ’s efforts to achieve the directives of the wise leadership to anticipate the future and keep pace with the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

In his keynote speech, HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, noted that the programme supports DEWA’s efforts to enhance cooperation with international universities and research centres to learn about the latest research and developments in renewable energy, water, automation, artificial intelligence, and accelerators. It is also part of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that DEWA signed last June with the University of California, Berkeley.

“DEWA organises the AI Leadership Programme to support the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai to anticipate the future, innovate, and employ new technologies to achieve the best results. It also supports our efforts to consolidate the UAE's position and Dubai's role as a leading centre for shaping the future and experimenting with disruptive solutions and technologies. Our strategies and initiatives are aligned to the nation’s strategies. These include the UAE Centennial 2071, a long-term government strategy to prepare the UAE and young Emiratis for the future; the UAE Artificial Intelligence Strategy, to create productive, creative, and innovative environments by investing and using AI technologies and tools; the UAE Strategy for the Fourth Industrial Revolution, to strengthen the UAE's position as a global hub for the Fourth Industrial Revolution and increase its contribution to a knowledge-based national economy that uses innovation and future technology applications, as well as other strategies that also support the vision of our wise leadership,” said Al Tayer.

“Through Digital DEWA, the digital arm of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, DEWA is redefining the concept of a utility to create a new digital future for Dubai. DEWA will disrupt the entire business of public utilities by becoming the world’s first digital utility to use autonomous systems for renewable energy and storage. At the same time, we are expanding our use of Artificial Intelligence and digital services. DEWA’s initiative within the Dubai 10X has four pillars to deliver a new utility experience for Dubai and the world. The first pillar is launching advanced solar power technologies in Dubai. The second is deploying a renewable energy grid with innovative energy storage technologies that use advanced machine learning. The third pillar is expanding its use of integrated AI solutions to make Dubai the first city to provide AI-based electricity and water services. The fourth pillar is using connected technologies to provide round-the-clock world-class service-delivery for Dubai. DEWA will launch a futuristic digital platform, a data hub called MORO, to improve the UAE’s digital capabilities to develop smart cities, and provide state-of-the-art innovative digital solutions,” added Al Tayer.

