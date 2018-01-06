DEWA organises 11th Solar PV expert training as part of Shams Dubai by end of 2017
Dubai, UAE: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) organised the 11th Solar PV Expert training for specialised consultants and contractors. 378 engineers and technicians have received the Solar PV Expert Certification by end of 2017. This is part of DEWA’s commitment to ensure that the design and installation of solar PV (photo-voltaic) panels in buildings is done according to the highest levels of quality and international best practices. The training courses support DEWA’s Shams Dubai initiative, which allows customers to generate solar energy through the installation of PV solar panels over rooftops, and link them to DEWA’s grid.
DEWA also approved 69 contractors and 9 consultancy companies to implement Shams Dubai projects, in addition to registering over 100 manufacturers and over 700 pieces of equipment that have been made eligible for use by Shams Dubai.
Al Tayer noted that DEWA has completed connecting solar panels to 548 residential, commercial, and industrial buildings, with a total capacity of 20.1MW. DEWA is working to increase this number to cover all buildings in the Emirate by 2030.
To register for the training courses, consulting companies and contractors must nominate their employees and submit applications on their behalf through www.dewa.gov.ae/shamsdubai. The website provides information about the course, registration requirements, as well as a list of contractors and consultants registered with DEWA to install solar photovoltaic systems.
