DEWA organises 11th Solar PV expert training as part of Shams Dubai by end of 2017

Dubai, UAE: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) organised the 11th Solar PV Expert training for specialised consultants and contractors. 378 engineers and technicians have received the Solar PV Expert Certification by end of 2017. This is part of DEWA’s commitment to ensure that the design and installation of solar PV (photo-voltaic) panels in buildings is done according to the highest levels of quality and international best practices. The training courses support DEWA’s Shams Dubai initiative, which allows customers to generate solar energy through the installation of PV solar panels over rooftops, and link them to DEWA’s grid. DEWA also approved 69 contractors and 9 consultancy companies to implement Shams Dubai projects, in addition to registering over 100 manufacturers and over 700 pieces of equipment that have been made eligible for use by Shams Dubai.

“At DEWA, we are committed to the highest standards of quality, health, and safety across all our operations. We work closely with our partners to reach the best excellence and quality levels and ensure that all engineers and technicians are familiar with the latest approved technologies and standards and successfully implement them. This achieves the best quality standards in performance, while ensuring the highest levels of safety and security. That’s why, we offer this training programme for the accreditation of all those involved in the installation of solar panels in buildings, which includes study materials and practical applications covering the technical aspects. The programme also informs them about the technical requirements and safety standards and guidelines for the installation of PV panels on rooftops to produce solar energy and connect the systems to DEWA’s grid,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA. Al Tayer noted that DEWA has completed connecting solar panels to 548 residential, commercial, and industrial buildings, with a total capacity of 20.1MW. DEWA is working to increase this number to cover all buildings in the Emirate by 2030.

