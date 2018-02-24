DEWA makes significant progress on AED 185 million Jebel Ali-Al Hebab pipeline

Dubai, UAE: HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) announced that DEWA has made significant progress on the supply, extension and commissioning of the 30km major Jebel Ali – Al Hebab water pipeline. The project is worth AED 185 million.

“This supports our ambitious strategy and plans for the comprehensive development of electricity and water as per the Dubai Plan 2021, and meets the highest standards of availability, reliability and efficiency, to ensure customer demand. DEWA is working to improve the efficiency of its operations, and increase water flow to meet the growing demand for water in various parts of Dubai, to support the sustainable development of the Emirate,” said Al Tayer.