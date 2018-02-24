 
Dubai 24 Feb 2018
24 February, 2018

DEWA makes significant progress on AED 185 million Jebel Ali-Al Hebab pipeline

DEWA makes significant progress on AED 185 million Jebel Ali-Al Hebab pipeline
Press Release

Dubai, UAE: HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) announced that DEWA has made significant progress on the supply, extension and commissioning of the 30km major Jebel Ali – Al Hebab water pipeline. The project is worth AED 185 million.

“This supports our ambitious strategy and plans for the comprehensive development of electricity and water as per the Dubai Plan 2021, and meets the highest standards of availability, reliability and efficiency, to ensure customer demand. DEWA is working to improve the efficiency of its operations, and increase water flow to meet the growing demand for water in various parts of Dubai, to support the sustainable development of the Emirate,” said Al Tayer.

The project also includes remote control and monitoring systems, which allow the continuous control of the main water transport network effectively, through remote-controlled valves in the control centre, which contribute to the isolation of faults in the shortest possible time, thereby reducing water losses in the network. This supports DEWA’s plans to upgrade its services to advanced levels and enhance its competitiveness in benchmarking, by achieving world-leading standards in reducing water losses compared to European and American utilities,” noted Al Tayer.

To date, 21.2km, which is 69% of the project, has been completed. The project includes the extension of 30km of 1,200-millimetre-diameter glass reinforced epoxy (GRE) main water pipelines, to increase water flow along the Jebel Ali to Al Hebab road to meet increasing demand of water in Nakhali, Al Aweer, Al Qudra, and Dubai International Endurance City, in addition to projects along the Al Ain road.

The date expected for the completion of the project, according to the planned programme, is May 2018.

-Ends-

