 
Dubai 23 Dec 2017
Advertisement
  1. Home
  2. Article
#alternative energy | 22 December, 2017

DEWA launches Sustainable Global Excellence project to consolidate sustainable excellence among staff

DEWA launches Sustainable Global Excellence project to consolidate sustainable excellence among staff
Press Release

Dubai, UAE: HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has launched the Sustainable Global Excellence project during the Excellence Summit, which it organised. The project supports DEWA’s strategy to consolidate the foundations of excellence and spread a culture of sustainable excellence among its staff. The summit was attended by DEWA’s Executive Vice Presidents, Vice Presidents, and Heads of Departments. It included a number of discussion panels. Richard West, a Formula 1 champion and motivational speaker took part in the discussions.

“The Sustainable Global Excellence project will promote and consolidate the foundations, concepts, and a culture of excellence among DEWA’s staff. It will emphasise their effective contribution to our journey towards sustainable excellence. We consider sustainable excellence as the basis for improving our operations, to achieve the vision of our wise leadership to enhance government excellence in the UAE, which has become a benchmark for governments seeking to improve performance and happiness for their people,” said Al Tayer.

“During the launch of the fourth generation of the government excellence system, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, identified the basic features and proactive approach for future governments. Recently, the UAE achieved a new global breakthrough. The UAE Government Excellence Model was approved as a global reference for supporting governments in improving their efficiency and shaping the future of their organisations. This confirms its global leading position in evaluating corporate performance and excellence in governments of the future,” added Al Tayer.

Al Tayer noted that DEWA has made many achievements in excellence. Since the launch of the Dubai Government Excellence Program (DGEP), DEWA has received over a third of the Distinguished Government Entity Awards. DEWA also won the highest award in the European Foundation for Quality Management (EFQM) Excellence Model, becoming the first institution outside Europe to receive this award in the Platinum category and the first to receive it in the energy sector. The UAE, represented by DEWA, ranked first in the world for getting electricity, according to the World Bank's Doing Business report 2018.

Advertisement
“His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum once said, “The race for excellence has no finish line.” At DEWA, we do not rest on our laurels but we take the lead in anticipating the future: innovating its technologies, and consolidating the foundations for excellence. Sustaining excellence is the responsibility of every one of us. It is our duty to make excellence a daily practice according to total quality management standards. This is part of our efforts to keep pace with the Fourth Industrial Revolution, and develop disruptive technologies, Artificial Intelligence, robotics, the Internet of Things, 3D printing, and other innovative technologies. DEWA has put in place the mechanisms to implement the system to innovatively upgrade government work. These priorities are based on achieving results and building capacity through innovative means, while focusing on the key activities because they are essential entry points for DEWA’s excellence. These plans and strategies, and following up on their implementation, contribute to achieving economic, social, and environmental sustainability, and keeping pace with the latest global developments and smart technologies, to develop work mechanisms that enrich the experience of customers and provide seven-star services,” he added.

“The Sustainable Global Excellence project will achieve its objectives, because you believe in the importance of sustaining excellence. I urge you to work hard to make excellence a culture and a way of life among all DEWA’s staff. This supports our vision to become a sustainable innovative world-class utility,” Al Tayer concluded, addressing DEWA’s staff.

-Ends-

For more information, please contact: 
Ribal Dayekh or Iman Saeed                            
Dubai Electricity and Water Authority                  
+971 4 307 2006 or +971 4 515 0512                   
ribal.dayekh@dewa.gov.ae                                             
iman.saeed@dewa.gov.ae                                            

Belkiz Fawzy or Eman Hussein
Hattlan Media 
+971 50 714 6677 or +971 50 736 6990
belkiz@hattlan.com
eman@hattlan.com

© Press Release 2017
Advertisement

Most Popular

Advertisement

More From Press Releases

Advertisement