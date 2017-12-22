DEWA launches Sustainable Global Excellence project to consolidate sustainable excellence among staff

Dubai, UAE: HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has launched the Sustainable Global Excellence project during the Excellence Summit, which it organised. The project supports DEWA’s strategy to consolidate the foundations of excellence and spread a culture of sustainable excellence among its staff. The summit was attended by DEWA’s Executive Vice Presidents, Vice Presidents, and Heads of Departments. It included a number of discussion panels. Richard West, a Formula 1 champion and motivational speaker took part in the discussions. “The Sustainable Global Excellence project will promote and consolidate the foundations, concepts, and a culture of excellence among DEWA’s staff. It will emphasise their effective contribution to our journey towards sustainable excellence. We consider sustainable excellence as the basis for improving our operations, to achieve the vision of our wise leadership to enhance government excellence in the UAE, which has become a benchmark for governments seeking to improve performance and happiness for their people,” said Al Tayer.

“During the launch of the fourth generation of the government excellence system, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, identified the basic features and proactive approach for future governments. Recently, the UAE achieved a new global breakthrough. The UAE Government Excellence Model was approved as a global reference for supporting governments in improving their efficiency and shaping the future of their organisations. This confirms its global leading position in evaluating corporate performance and excellence in governments of the future,” added Al Tayer. Al Tayer noted that DEWA has made many achievements in excellence. Since the launch of the Dubai Government Excellence Program (DGEP), DEWA has received over a third of the Distinguished Government Entity Awards. DEWA also won the highest award in the European Foundation for Quality Management (EFQM) Excellence Model, becoming the first institution outside Europe to receive this award in the Platinum category and the first to receive it in the energy sector. The UAE, represented by DEWA, ranked first in the world for getting electricity, according to the World Bank's Doing Business report 2018.

