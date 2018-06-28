DEWA launches 1st AI-based Digital Command Centre in the UAE
Dubai, UAE: HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), has inaugurated DEWA’s Digital Command Centre. The Centre is first of its kind in the UAE, and uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to monitor and manage DEWA’s digital infrastructure and service channels. This supports DEWA’s strategy to keep pace with the Fourth Industrial Revolution and make use of the latest technologies.
The centre monitors DEWA’s service channels, including the services of the Future Centres for Customer Happiness, DEWA’s website, and smart app. It also monitors infrastructure such as SAP and smart grid meter systems. The centre works around the clock and adopts state-of-the-art technology to ensure action is taken in case of emergencies within DEWA’s IT environment. The centre is also equipped with alternative power lines for the network, to ensure business continuity.
“DEWA’s Digital Command Centre is 100% Emirati. This is part of our efforts to enhance Emiratisation at DEWA, and use highly qualified Emirati staff. The centre will measure customer satisfaction by analysing customer interaction with smart services, carrying out pre-emptive capacity analysis, identifying future infrastructure needs, and analyse the performance of different infrastructure components to detect any change in infrastructure performance,” added Al Tayer.
DEWA launched Digital DEWA, the digital arm of DEWA that reimagines the concept of service organisations and creates a new digital future for Dubai. Digital DEWA will enable the utility to apply a pioneering model for service organisations, based on innovation in renewable energy, storing energy, AI and digital services. This supports the 10X initiative, to propel Dubai into the future, putting it 10 years ahead of other global cities through government innovation.© Press Release 2018
