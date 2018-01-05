DEWA joins the UN Global Compact
Dubai, UAE: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) announced its joining the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), the world’s greatest corporate sustainability initiative. With this announcement, DEWA becomes the UAE’s first government utility to join the UNGC and adopt its ten basic principles in the fields of human rights, labour, environment, and anti-corruption. This comes in line with DEWA’s keenness to support global sustainability initiatives and programmes, and to enhance its leading position among sustainable organisations worldwide, to achieve its vision to become a sustainable innovative world-class utility.
DEWA will highlight its efforts in implementing and adopting the ten principles of the UNGC in its next version of its annual Sustainability Report. DEWA supports the 17 goals of sustainable development adopted by the UN for the year 2030.
“We have adopted sustainability as an essential part of our vision and at the heart of our business strategy. It is included in everything we do and in the projects, we implement. At DEWA, we manage our projects while taking into consideration the 3 dimensions of sustainability, including economic, environmental, and social dimensions. We are also committed to issuing the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI G4) Sustainability Report. It aims to introduce stakeholders to DEWA's performance and its administrative practices regarding sustainability, in the fields of economy, environment, society, and governance, etc. We have confirmed our position at the forefront of global reporting, being part of the Standards Pioneers programme, launched by GRI, which includes 100 global organisations immediately adopting the new global standards for sustainability reporting. This indicates the high level that DEWA has reached in the field of global sustainability reporting. The programme was launched by the GRI in 2016,” added Al Tayer.
-Ends-
For more information, please contact:
Ribal Dayekh or Iman Saeed
Dubai Electricity and Water Authority
+971 4 307 2006 or +971 4 515 0512
ribal.dayekh@dewa.gov.ae
iman.saeed@dewa.gov.ae
Belkiz Fawzy or Eman Hussein
Hattlan Media
+971 50 714 6677 or +971 50 736 6990
belkiz@hattlan.com
eman@hattlan.com