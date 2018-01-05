DEWA joins the UN Global Compact

Dubai, UAE: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority ( DEWA ) announced its joining the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), the world’s greatest corporate sustainability initiative. With this announcement, DEWA becomes the UAE’s first government utility to join the UNGC and adopt its ten basic principles in the fields of human rights, labour, environment, and anti-corruption. This comes in line with DEWA ’s keenness to support global sustainability initiatives and programmes, and to enhance its leading position among sustainable organisations worldwide, to achieve its vision to become a sustainable innovative world-class utility.

“In line with the vision of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to achieve integrated sustainable development in Dubai, and the UAE, we strive to enhance the level of sustainability in all aspects of labour, and cooperating with international organisations. This supports sustainability initiatives and programmes, and adopting the latest and best global administrative and environmental practices, which enhances Dubai’s pioneering status as a global hub for finance, business, green economy and sustainable development. Joining the UNGC is part of DEWA’s efforts in this regard, especially since the ten principles of the UNGC are consistent with our administrative policies, corporate governance principles, and our strategic and developmental objectives. This supports the objectives of the UAE Centennial Plan 2071, the UAE Vision 2021, and the Dubai Plan 2021,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

“We have adopted sustainability as an essential part of our vision and at the heart of our business strategy. It is included in everything we do and in the projects, we implement. At DEWA, we manage our projects while taking into consideration the 3 dimensions of sustainability, including economic, environmental, and social dimensions. We are also committed to issuing the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI G4) Sustainability Report. It aims to introduce stakeholders to DEWA's performance and its administrative practices regarding sustainability, in the fields of economy, environment, society, and governance, etc. We have confirmed our position at the forefront of global reporting, being part of the Standards Pioneers programme, launched by GRI, which includes 100 global organisations immediately adopting the new global standards for sustainability reporting. This indicates the high level that DEWA has reached in the field of global sustainability reporting. The programme was launched by the GRI in 2016,” added Al Tayer.